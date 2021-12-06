The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Mandan Lions Tournament in Mandan this weekend.
In the boys team standings, the Govs placed third out of 13 teams with a score of 321.0 Rapid City Stevens placed first with a score of 368.5, while Bismarck placed second with a score of 325.0. Sturgis Brown took fourth place with a score of 313.5.
Individually, the Govs had 10 wrestlers place in their weight classes, with five of those wrestlers placing in the top three. Eighth grader Alex Oedekoven placed second at 106 pounds, while senior Noah Williams placed second at 120 pounds. Eighth grader Lincoln Schoenhard placed third at 113 pounds, while senior Nate Williams placed third at 126 pounds. Junior Gavin Stotts placed third at 220 pounds.
On the girls side, the Govs placed first out of 13 teams in the team standings with a score of 278.0. The Spearfish Spartans placed second with a score of 203.0.
Individually, the Govs had 14 wrestlers place in their weight classes, with seven of those wrestlers placing in the top three. Freshman Mylie Taylor placed first at 170 pounds, while junior Marlee Shorter placed first at 190 pounds. Freshman Ciara McFarling placed first at 250 pounds. Junior Gianna Stangeland placed second at 135 pounds, while seventh grader Abbi Lewis placed second at 145 pounds. Sophomore Sydney Uhrig placed third at 105 pounds, while sophomore Emalee Larson placed third at 190 pounds.
The Govs will next see action this coming weekend at the Rapid City Invitational at The Monument in Rapid City. Friday’s action is scheduled to start at noon MT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.