Ciara McFarling
Buy Now

Pierre's Ciara McFarling, seen here competing in last year's State Tournament, placed first in the Mandan Lions Girls Wrestling Tournament this weekend.

 South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Mandan Lions Tournament in Mandan this weekend.

In the boys team standings, the Govs placed third out of 13 teams with a score of 321.0 Rapid City Stevens placed first with a score of 368.5, while Bismarck placed second with a score of 325.0. Sturgis Brown took fourth place with a score of 313.5.

Individually, the Govs had 10 wrestlers place in their weight classes, with five of those wrestlers placing in the top three. Eighth grader Alex Oedekoven placed second at 106 pounds, while senior Noah Williams placed second at 120 pounds. Eighth grader Lincoln Schoenhard placed third at 113 pounds, while senior Nate Williams placed third at 126 pounds. Junior Gavin Stotts placed third at 220 pounds.

On the girls side, the Govs placed first out of 13 teams in the team standings with a score of 278.0. The Spearfish Spartans placed second with a score of 203.0.

Individually, the Govs had 14 wrestlers place in their weight classes, with seven of those wrestlers placing in the top three. Freshman Mylie Taylor placed first at 170 pounds, while junior Marlee Shorter placed first at 190 pounds. Freshman Ciara McFarling placed first at 250 pounds. Junior Gianna Stangeland placed second at 135 pounds, while seventh grader Abbi Lewis placed second at 145 pounds. Sophomore Sydney Uhrig placed third at 105 pounds, while sophomore Emalee Larson placed third at 190 pounds.

The Govs will next see action this coming weekend at the Rapid City Invitational at The Monument in Rapid City. Friday’s action is scheduled to start at noon MT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. MT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments