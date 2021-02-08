The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team had yet another busy weekend of competition. They competed against the Yankton Bucks in Yankton on Friday night before heading out to Rapid City for the Raiders JV and Girls Tournament.
Friday night’s dual saw the Govs soundly defeat the Bucks 70-10. The Govs won eight matches by forfeit, three matches by pinfall, and one match by major decision. In the junior varsity ranks, Rylan Shrake and Jaxon Ducheneaux both defeated their opponents by pinfall in the first round.
At the Raiders JV and Girls Tournament, the Govs placed first out of six teams after finishing with a score of 109. The host Raiders placed second with a score of 105. The Govs had eight wrestlers earn first in their weight classes. Those wrestlers were Nate Williams, Jaxon Ducheneaux, Chase Carda, Brock Moser, Daniel Tafoya, Elijah Boutchee, Joshua Rydberg and Lucas Colman.
The Govs grapplers are next scheduled to compete in a pair of duals in Mitchell against the Harrisburg Tigers and Mitchell Kernels. The Harrisburg dual is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT, while the Mitchell dual will start at 7 p.m. CT.
