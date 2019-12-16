Jack Van Camp
Senior Jack Van Camp pins Harrisburg's Ryan Hirschkorn at Riggs Gymnasium Dec. 12 in Pierre. Van Camp placed fourth at 152 pounds at this past weekend's Rapid City Invitational.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team made their annual trip to State-esque Rapid City Invitational this past weekend. Nearly 40 teams in total saw competition in the two-day tournament.

As a team, the Govs placed sixth with a team score of 149. Rapid City Stevens placed fifth with a score of 154, while Thunder Basin placed seventh with a score of 132. Bismarck won the Rapid City Invitational by finishing with a score of 188, outlasting Windsor by 13.5 points.

Individually, the Govs had nine placewinners. Junior Preston Taylor placed third at 285 pounds after beating Huron’s Sebastian Cardona by pinfall. Seniors Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp, as well as junior Regan Bollweg placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Noah Williams (106 pounds), and juniors Tyson Johnson (138 pounds) and Jacob Larson (220 pounds) placed sixth. Freshman Deegan Houska placed seventh at 126 pounds after defeating Spearfish’s Clayton Donovan by 1-0 decision, while sophomore Blake Judson placed eighth at 106 pounds.

The Govs will see action twice more in 2019. Thursday will see them compete against Aberdeen Central in a dual in Aberdeen. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will compete in the Elk Point Invitational in Elk Point on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors at Rapid City Invitational

Team Results

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 149.0

Individual Results

106: Blake Judson, 8th

106: Noah Williams, 6th

113: Trey Lewis, DNP

120: Nate Williams, DNP

126: Deegan Houska, 7th

132: Jayden Wiebe, DNP

138: Tyson Johnson, 6th

145: Cade Hinkle, 4th

152: Jack Van Camp, 4th

160: Daniel Tafoya, DNP

170: Maguire Raske, DNP

182: Gavin Stotts, DNP

195: Regan Bollweg, 4th

220: Jacob Larson, 6th

285: Preston Taylor, 3rd

285: Wesley Harsma, DNP

