The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team made their annual trip to State-esque Rapid City Invitational this past weekend. Nearly 40 teams in total saw competition in the two-day tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed sixth with a team score of 149. Rapid City Stevens placed fifth with a score of 154, while Thunder Basin placed seventh with a score of 132. Bismarck won the Rapid City Invitational by finishing with a score of 188, outlasting Windsor by 13.5 points.
Individually, the Govs had nine placewinners. Junior Preston Taylor placed third at 285 pounds after beating Huron’s Sebastian Cardona by pinfall. Seniors Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp, as well as junior Regan Bollweg placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Noah Williams (106 pounds), and juniors Tyson Johnson (138 pounds) and Jacob Larson (220 pounds) placed sixth. Freshman Deegan Houska placed seventh at 126 pounds after defeating Spearfish’s Clayton Donovan by 1-0 decision, while sophomore Blake Judson placed eighth at 106 pounds.
The Govs will see action twice more in 2019. Thursday will see them compete against Aberdeen Central in a dual in Aberdeen. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will compete in the Elk Point Invitational in Elk Point on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors at Rapid City Invitational
Team Results
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 149.0
Individual Results
106: Blake Judson, 8th
106: Noah Williams, 6th
113: Trey Lewis, DNP
120: Nate Williams, DNP
126: Deegan Houska, 7th
132: Jayden Wiebe, DNP
138: Tyson Johnson, 6th
145: Cade Hinkle, 4th
152: Jack Van Camp, 4th
160: Daniel Tafoya, DNP
170: Maguire Raske, DNP
182: Gavin Stotts, DNP
195: Regan Bollweg, 4th
220: Jacob Larson, 6th
285: Preston Taylor, 3rd
285: Wesley Harsma, DNP
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.