The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team was a little shorthanded this past weekend at the Yankton Invitational in Yankton. That didn’t stop them from competing at a high level.
As a team, the Govs placed third with a team score of 154.5. Rapid City Stevens placed second with a team score of 182.5 team points, while Mitchell placed fourth with a team score of 129.5 team points. The Watertown Arrows won the Yankton Invitational with a team score of 224.0 team points.
All 14 of the Govs wrestlers placed in their weight classes. Half of those wrestlers won their placing matches. Junior Regan Bollweg won the 195 pound weight class after beating Yankton’s Owen Warren, who came in as the top ranked wrestler in Class A, by a 3-1 decision. Sophomore Blake Judson placed third at 106 pounds by beating Madison’s Isaac Henry by a 4-2 decision. Freshman Deegan Houska placed fifth at 126 pounds after beating Wagner’s Riley Roberts by pinfall in 23 seconds, while junior Tyson Johnson took fifth at 138 pounds by beating Tyson Brandt from Brookings by a 1-0 decision. Senior Jaret Clarke placed fifth at 170 pounds after defeating Wagner’s Nolan Dvorak by sudden victory in overtime, 5-3. Junior Kahlor Hindman placed seventh at 120 pounds after defeating teammate Nate Williams by major decision, 13-1. Finally, senior Wesley Harsma placed seventh at 285 pounds after defeating Douglas’s Malik Ahmed-Hosie by pinfall in 3:50.
The Govs were without a few regular starters on Saturday, including Cade Hinkle, Maguire Raske and Preston Taylor.
The Govs (10-0) will finish up their regular season by competing in a pair of duals on Friday night. They will host the Mitchell Kernels (10-4) and the Watertown Arrows (15-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Mitchell dual will start at 5 p.m. CT, while the Watertown dual will start at 7 p.m. CT. Friday’s duals will function as Senior Night. Seniors being honored will include Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp.
