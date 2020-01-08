The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team competed against the Brookings Bobcats in a dual in Brookings on Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s dual saw the Govs win the first 10 matches, with six of those victories by forfeit. The Govs got two more victories in the upper weight classes. Junior Regan Bollweg defeated James Olson by pinfall, while Jacob Larson won by forfeit. The two Bobcats victories came at 182 pounds and 285 pounds. Luke Rasmussen defeated Govs junior Maguire Raske by a 4-2 decision, while Gus Miller defeated junior Preston Taylor by pinfall.
The Govs are now 3-0 in duals. They will next see action this coming weekend at the Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament in Presho. The two-day tournament will run on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Full Results from Pierre/Brookings Dual Pierre T.F. Riggs 69, Brookings 9
106: Blake Judson (P) defeated Nolan Miles (B) by pinfall
113: Trey Lewis (P) won by forfeit
120: Kahlor Hindman (P) won by forfeit
126: Deegan Houska (P) won by forfeit
132: Jayden Wiebe (P) won by forfeit
138: Tyson Johnson (P) defeated Tyson Brandt (B) by sudden victory in overtime, 6-4
145: Cade Hinkle (P) defeated Koby Bartels (B) by pinfall
152: Jack Van Camp (P) defeated Jaxon Bowes (B) by pinfall
160: Daniel Tafoya (P) won by forfeit
170: Jaret Clarke (P) won by forfeit
182: Luke Rasmussen (B) defeated Maguire Raske (P) by decision, 4-2
195: Regan Bollweg (P) defeated James Olson (B) by pinfall
220: Jacob Larson (P) won by forfeit
285: Gus Miller (B) defeated Preston Taylor (P) by pinfall
