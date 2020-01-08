Tyson Johnson
Pierre’s Tyson Johnson defeated Brookings’ Tyson Brandt by sudden victory in overtime in a dual in Brookings on Tuesday night.

 Sean Welsh/Brookings Register

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team competed against the Brookings Bobcats in a dual in Brookings on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s dual saw the Govs win the first 10 matches, with six of those victories by forfeit. The Govs got two more victories in the upper weight classes. Junior Regan Bollweg defeated James Olson by pinfall, while Jacob Larson won by forfeit. The two Bobcats victories came at 182 pounds and 285 pounds. Luke Rasmussen defeated Govs junior Maguire Raske by a 4-2 decision, while Gus Miller defeated junior Preston Taylor by pinfall.

The Govs are now 3-0 in duals. They will next see action this coming weekend at the Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament in Presho. The two-day tournament will run on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.

Full Results from Pierre/Brookings Dual Pierre T.F. Riggs 69, Brookings 9

106: Blake Judson (P) defeated Nolan Miles (B) by pinfall

113: Trey Lewis (P) won by forfeit

120: Kahlor Hindman (P) won by forfeit

126: Deegan Houska (P) won by forfeit

132: Jayden Wiebe (P) won by forfeit

138: Tyson Johnson (P) defeated Tyson Brandt (B) by sudden victory in overtime, 6-4

145: Cade Hinkle (P) defeated Koby Bartels (B) by pinfall

152: Jack Van Camp (P) defeated Jaxon Bowes (B) by pinfall

160: Daniel Tafoya (P) won by forfeit

170: Jaret Clarke (P) won by forfeit

182: Luke Rasmussen (B) defeated Maguire Raske (P) by decision, 4-2

195: Regan Bollweg (P) defeated James Olson (B) by pinfall

220: Jacob Larson (P) won by forfeit

285: Gus Miller (B) defeated Preston Taylor (P) by pinfall

