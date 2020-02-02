The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team had a busy weekend of action. They faced the Huron Tigers in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night. They ended the week by competing in the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings on Saturday.
Thursday’s dual saw the Govs dominate the Tigers from bell to bell. The shorthanded Tigers lost four matches by forfeit. Moses Gross and Tyson Lien picked up the lone match victories for the Tigers. The Govs won six matches by pinfall. Highlights from those six pinfall victories include the performances of Kahlor Hindman and Hayden Shaffer. Hindman defeated Will Radke by pinfall in 36 seconds at 120 pounds. Shaffer defeated Dominic Aviles by pinfall in 27 seconds at 132 pounds. The Govs came away with the 68-9 victory.
Saturday’s tournament had 17 teams competing. The Govs placed second with a team score of 231.5. Brandon Valley won the Les Tlustos Invitational after finishing with a team score of 233.0, while Rapid City Central finished a distant third place with a team score of 141.5.
Six of the 18 Govs wrestlers that placed in their weight classes won their placing matches. Jayden Wiebe placed seventh at 132 pounds by defeating Harrisburg’s Jagger Gribble by a 10-8 decision. Tyson Johnson placed third at 138 pounds after defeating Brookings’ Tyson Brandt by tiebreaker in overtime, 7-1. Senior Cade Hinkle placed third at 145 pounds after defeating West Central’s Robby Edberg by pinfall. Juniors Maguire Raske and Jacob Larson placed third and fifth respectively in their weight classes after defeating their opponents from Harrisburg by medical forfeit. Junior Regan Bollweg rounded out the Govs by placing third at 195 pounds by defeating Brandon Valley’s Dominic Tucker by a 5-1 decision.
The Govs will next see action at the Yankton Invitational in Yankton on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.