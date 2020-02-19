The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team will compete in the Class A State Dual Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center next week. They are the top seed in Class A.
The Govs (11-1) will compete against the no. 8 seed Dell Rapids Quarriers (14-5) at 5 p.m. CT next Thursday. The winner of that dual will play the winner of the Watertown Arrows and Sturgis Brown Scoopers in the Class A semifinals. The Govs have 13 ranked wrestlers, while the Quarriers have five ranked wrestlers. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on Friday. The 3rd/4th place dual will take place at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, while the Championship Dual will start at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.