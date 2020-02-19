200217-sports-pierrewrestle_outbound 6.jpg
Pierre Governors junior 120-pounder Kahlor Hindman works against Mitchell Kernels Brock Sparks at Riggs Gymnasium.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team will compete in the Class A State Dual Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center next week. They are the top seed in Class A.

The Govs (11-1) will compete against the no. 8 seed Dell Rapids Quarriers (14-5) at 5 p.m. CT next Thursday. The winner of that dual will play the winner of the Watertown Arrows and Sturgis Brown Scoopers in the Class A semifinals. The Govs have 13 ranked wrestlers, while the Quarriers have five ranked wrestlers. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on Friday. The 3rd/4th place dual will take place at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, while the Championship Dual will start at 8 p.m. CT on Friday.

