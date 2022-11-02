The gymnastics season approaches ever closer, and the Pierre Governors have already begun the grind.
Needless to say, the Govs couldn’t have been more thrilled while practicing at the Pierre Administration Building on Tuesday.
“The girls that I’ve talked to, they’re really excited about starting up again and doing full practices other than just the occasional open gyms,” head coach Rebecca Feller said. “(Some of them are saying) ‘Hey, I gotta start looking for floor music. I gotta get this started.’ So right now, there seems to be quite a bit of enthusiasm for the season, which is always great to hear.”
But instead of the gymnasts jumping right into their routines, freshman Natalie Flottmeyer said they went through different walkthroughs and warm-ups.
“It’s definitely a different experience from what we had last year, and I think it’ll take a little bit of adjusting to,” she added. “But we’ll get there.”
Another twist was that two-time NCAA Vault Championship Qualifier (2016 and ‘18) and former Iowa State Cyclone Meaghan Siever, a Gary, South Dakota native, stopped by to coach the girls.
“It’s pretty cool,” Flottmeyer said. “It’s definitely eye opening of how things can be and just someone to help you in the gym that has done it for a long time and knows how to perfect things.”
Looking back, Feller admitted that last season’s results didn’t meet their standards, as Pierre failed to make the state championships as a team for the first time under her six-year tenure. Instead, the Govs finished 10th, just two spots out of qualifying for state.
But it wasn’t all bad news. Four of Pierre’s gymnasts, Nevaeh Karber, Emmy Loe, Ryen Sheppick, Flottmeyer and Kirsten Korber, individually ended up state-bound for their respective events.
If the Govs want a good shot at making it back to state, collectively, then Feller wants her gymnasts to really challenge themselves by increasing the difficulty of their routines.
And sophomore KaCee Wilson is in the process of doing just that. She wants to master a new vault called the Tsukahara vault.
Wilson said she’s worked on it over the summer and during gymnastic clubs.
“You start off with a higher value in the score, so if I do that skill, and I get a better score, then I can qualify for state,” she said.
But Wilson specializes in the bar routine, and so does her sophomore teammate Emmy Loe. For all of last season, Loe competed on a stress-fractured right foot that required her to have two surgeries, one in April and the other in late October.
“First of all, I really love gymnastics. When my doctor told me a few weeks ago, he was like, ‘OK, well, you’re gonna need surgery again.’ I was like, ‘Oh, well, that sucks,’” Loe said. “So yeah, it definitely does bring challenges and definitely for our team because we are not a big team to begin with. So, losing one person for half a season is difficult.”
Once she finishes rehab by way of physical therapy, Loe said her target date to return will be Dec. 29 when Pierre travels to Rapid City High School for a triangular event.
“I wish I was able to be out there, but I just know that it’s better that I’ll be healthy, and I won’t be in pain all season, and I’ll actually be able to compete to my fullest once I am healed,” she added. “But it definitely does suck seeing them out there, and I can’t be out there with them.”
An interesting aspect of this year’s squad is that there are no seniors, which means there is no designated leader for Pierre.
Flottmeyer, who specializes in vault and floor because of her cheerleader background, shared who might be able to fill these shoes.
“There’s some juniors on our team that can definitely step up and become leaders that will become seniors next year and be more of a leader than they could have been this year,” she said.
Interestingly, Loe thinks this dilemma of having no clear leader will be to the Govs’ advantage.
“(Myself), Ryan and Isabel and everyone that’s a sophomore, we’ve been together since we were little. And we know what we’re capable of,” she said. “I think that we could really get pretty far and gain a lot of new things if we just push each other as much as we can and do as best as I can.”
Regardless of whether anyone steps into that position or not, Feller remains confident that her bunch can qualify for state this year.
“As far as the team making it (to state), they definitely have the potential. But it’s up to them if they want to clean up the routines and add some harder skills,” she said. “But yeah, I can definitely see that they can make it to state.”
Pierre’s first meet will take place on Dec. 1 at the Huron Tiger Activity Center at 5:30 p.m.
“If you ever have a weekend open, I just encourage everyone to — if they haven’t been to a gymnastics meet — come either down at the (Pierre Administration) Building and watch one of our smaller meets,” Feller said. “Or come on up to (Riggs High School) mid-January and partake in the Pierre Invitational. We are also hosting ESD, (and we) would love to have a lot of Pierre fans showing up to watch that to cheer the girls on.”
