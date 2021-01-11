Emmy Loe

Pierre's Emmy Loe received a pre-qualifying score of 9.0000 on the vault during the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brookings on Saturday.

 Courtesy Kerry Westover

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. A total of 12 teams saw action at the competition.

As a team, the Govs placed tenth out of 12 teams with a team score of 131.500. Mitchell won the Patty Jorgenson Invitational with a score of 147.400. The Watertown Arrows came in second place with a score of 143.200.

Senior Aubre Westover led the Govs in the all-around with a score of 32.500. Eighth grader Ryen Sheppick placed 25th with a score of 32.150, while Emmy Loe placed 27th with a score of 31.500. Loe placed the highest out of any other Govs gymnast in an individual event. She tied for 11th place in the vault with a score of 9.0000.

The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Pierre Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.

