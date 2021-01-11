The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. A total of 12 teams saw action at the competition.
As a team, the Govs placed tenth out of 12 teams with a team score of 131.500. Mitchell won the Patty Jorgenson Invitational with a score of 147.400. The Watertown Arrows came in second place with a score of 143.200.
Senior Aubre Westover led the Govs in the all-around with a score of 32.500. Eighth grader Ryen Sheppick placed 25th with a score of 32.150, while Emmy Loe placed 27th with a score of 31.500. Loe placed the highest out of any other Govs gymnast in an individual event. She tied for 11th place in the vault with a score of 9.0000.
The Govs are next scheduled to compete in the Pierre Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.