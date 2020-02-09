72 gymnastics athletes from eight schools competed in the ESD Gymnastics Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. One of those eight teams was the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, who had nine athletes competing.
As a team, the Govs placed sixth with a score of 133.525. Aberdeen Central placed fifth with a score of 133.650, while Yankton placed seventh with a score of 132.750. Watertown won the ESD Invite with a score of 147.450, edging out Mitchell by about four points.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser. Moser placed third in the all-around and vault, second in the uneven bars, and tied for sixth in the balance beam. Watertown sophomore Myah Morris won the ESD Invitational with an all-around score of 38.350.
The Govs gymnastics team will conclude their season with a trip to the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet at Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen. Competition will begin on Friday, and will conclude on Saturday. Friday's action will start at 9:30 a.m. CT, while Saturday’s action will start at 9 a.m. CT.
