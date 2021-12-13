Pierre1.jpg
Buy Now

Pierre's Nevaeh Karber dismounts from the beam during last year's Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell.

 Matt Gade/Daily Republic

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen on Sunday. A total of 13 teams competed in the gymnastics competition.

As a team, the Govs placed seventh with a score of 129.300. The Mitchell Kernels placed first with a score of 147.000.

Individually, the Govs were led by sophomore Nevaeh Karber, who placed 18th in the all-around with a score of 33.000. Freshman Emelia Loe placed 29th with a score of 30.825.

The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Jill McCormick Invitational at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Starting time is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments