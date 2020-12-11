The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Mitchell Quadrangular in Mitchell on Thursday night. The other teams competing in the quadrangular were Mitchell, Yankton and O’Gorman.

As a team, the Govs varsity team placed fourth with a score of 126.100. Mitchell placed first with a score of 145.860, while Yankton placed second with a score of 135.250. O’Gorman placed third with a score of 130.300.

Individually, the Govs were led by freshman Neveah Karber and eighth grader Ryan Sheppick, who tied for 11th place in the all-around with scores of 31.65. Senior Aubre Westover placed 14th with a score of 31.00, while junior Marissa Mathews placed 15th with a score of 30.10. Sheppick’s best event was the floor exercise, where she placed tenth with a score of 8.6. Eighth grader Emmy Loe placed tenth in the vault with a score of 8.750.

On the junior varsity level, the Govs placed second as a team with a score of 108.3. Mitchell placed first with a score of 123.1, while O’Gorman placed third with a score of 94.7. Yankton rounded out the quad by placing fourth with a score of 85.15.

The Govs junior varsity was led by seventh grader Rebecca Spitzer, who placed third with a score of 26.9. Seventh grader Gwen Richter placed fourth with a score of 26.35, while freshman Breanna Lowery placed eighth with a score of 22.2.

The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Aberdeen Invitational on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at noon.

