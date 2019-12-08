The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed at the Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls on Saturday. 11 schools in total competed in the event.
The Govs team placed sixth with a score of 130.200. Brookings placed fifth with a score of 131.325, while Yankton placed seventh with a score of 127.750. Mitchell won the Lolly Forseth Invitational after edging out Watertown by 0.100 of a point.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed seventh in the all-around. Her best individual performance came when she finished tied for fifth with a time of 9.0500. Senior Meg Erwin placed 14th in the all-around with a score of 32.775, while junior Jasi Kroll placed 17th with a score of 32.150.
The Govs will next see action on Saturday when they head to Aberdeen for the Aberdeen Invitational. That competition is scheduled to start at noon.
Full Results for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors at Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls
Team Results
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 130.200
Individual Results
All-Around
7, Mikah Moser, 34.100
14, Meg Erwin, 32.775
17, Jasi Kroll, 32.150
43, Emmy Loe, 14.950
Bars
12, Mikah Moser, 8.0500
15, Meg Erwin, 7.9250
29, Emmy Loe, 7.0750
33, Jasi Kroll, 6.8750
40, Sydney Uhrig, 6.2250
T53, Aubre Westover, 0.0000
T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000
Beam
13, Mikah Moser, 8.7250
T21, Meg Erwin, 8.4750
T25, Jasi Kroll, 8.3000
33, Aubre Westover, 8.0000
46, Jasmine Rounds, 7.0000
T53, Emmy Loe, 0.0000
T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000
Floor
T22, Jasi Kroll, 8.4000
T28, Mikah Moser, 8.2750
T39, Meg Erwin, 7.8750
T42, Sydney Uhrig, 7.7250
48, Jasmine Rounds, 6.9500
T53, Emmy Loe, 0.0000
T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000
Vault
T5, Mikah Moser, 9.0500
T16, Jasi Kroll, 8.5750
T20, Meg Erwin, 8.5000
26, Sydney Uhrig, 8.3750
T40, Emmy Loe, 7.8750
T53, Aubre Westover, 0.0000
T53, Jasmine Rounds, 0.0000
