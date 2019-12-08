The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed at the Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls on Saturday. 11 schools in total competed in the event.

The Govs team placed sixth with a score of 130.200. Brookings placed fifth with a score of 131.325, while Yankton placed seventh with a score of 127.750. Mitchell won the Lolly Forseth Invitational after edging out Watertown by 0.100 of a point.

Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed seventh in the all-around. Her best individual performance came when she finished tied for fifth with a time of 9.0500. Senior Meg Erwin placed 14th in the all-around with a score of 32.775, while junior Jasi Kroll placed 17th with a score of 32.150.

The Govs will next see action on Saturday when they head to Aberdeen for the Aberdeen Invitational. That competition is scheduled to start at noon.

Full Results for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors at Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls

Team Results

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 130.200

Individual Results

All-Around

7, Mikah Moser, 34.100

14, Meg Erwin, 32.775

17, Jasi Kroll, 32.150

43, Emmy Loe, 14.950

Bars

12, Mikah Moser, 8.0500

15, Meg Erwin, 7.9250

29, Emmy Loe, 7.0750

33, Jasi Kroll, 6.8750

40, Sydney Uhrig, 6.2250

T53, Aubre Westover, 0.0000

T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000

Beam

13, Mikah Moser, 8.7250

T21, Meg Erwin, 8.4750

T25, Jasi Kroll, 8.3000

33, Aubre Westover, 8.0000

46, Jasmine Rounds, 7.0000

T53, Emmy Loe, 0.0000

T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000

Floor

T22, Jasi Kroll, 8.4000

T28, Mikah Moser, 8.2750

T39, Meg Erwin, 7.8750

T42, Sydney Uhrig, 7.7250

48, Jasmine Rounds, 6.9500

T53, Emmy Loe, 0.0000

T53, Ryen Sheppick, 0.0000

Vault

T5, Mikah Moser, 9.0500

T16, Jasi Kroll, 8.5750

T20, Meg Erwin, 8.5000

26, Sydney Uhrig, 8.3750

T40, Emmy Loe, 7.8750

T53, Aubre Westover, 0.0000

T53, Jasmine Rounds, 0.0000

