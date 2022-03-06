Govs gymnasts earn awards

Emerie Stephens, Isabel Jirsa, Natalie Flottmeyer and Sage Schmitt earned Team Awards at the annual Pierre Gymnastics Awards Banquet this week.

The Pierre Governors gymnastics team held their annual Governors Gymnastics Awards Banquet at the cafeteria at T.F. Riggs High School this week.

In team awards, Sage Schmitt was awarded Future Gov.

Natalie Flottmeyer was named Most Improved, while Emerie Stephens was named Most Dedicated. Isabel Jirsa was named Most Valuable. Stephens earned Academic All-State honors.

Gymnasts earning a varsity letter include Emerie Stephens, Nevaeh Karber, KaCee Wilson, Ryen Sheppick, Isabel Jirsa, Emmy Loe, Kirsten Korber, Natalie Flottmeyer and Gwen Richter. Gymnasts earning a junior varsity letter include Becky Spitzer, BreAnna Lowery, Anastyn Baade, Sage Schmitt and Payten Jenkins.

