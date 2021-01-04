Pierre2.jpg

Pierre's Aubre Westover competes on the beam during the Jill McCormick Gymnastics Invitational in 2020 at Mitchell High School. 

 Matt Gade/Daily Republic

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team competed in the Rapid City Gymnastics Triangular in Rapid City on Saturday.

As a team, the Govs varsity placed first out of three teams. They earned a score of 131.400. Rapid City Central placed second with a score of 97.650, while Rapid City Stevens placed third with a score of 81.300.

Individually, the Govs were led by eighth grade Lexy Peterson, who earned an all-around score of 33.300. Seventh grader Natalie Flottmeyer placed first in the vault with a score of 8.5000, while senior Aubre Westover tied for first in the balance beam with a score of 8.5000. Peterson and freshman Neveah Karber tied for second in the uneven parallel bars with scores of 8.4000.

The Govs junior varsity team was the lone team in the junior varsity competition. The Govs placed first with a score of 113.100.

Seventh grader Gwen Richter placed first with a score of 26.250. Eighth grader Isabel Jirsa placed first in the vault with a score of 7.8500, and first in the floor exercise with a score of 7.4500. Seventh grader Natalie Flottmeyer placed first in the balance beam with a score of 7.4000, while eighth grader KaCee Wilson placed first in uneven parallel bars by earning a score of 6.8500.

The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Aberdeen Quadrangular in Aberdeen on Thursday. That competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

