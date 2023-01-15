On Saturday, Pierre gymnastics placed third in the Pierre Invitational at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governors scored 135.925 team points while Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the event with 146.975.

Sophomore Emmy Loe gave her thoughts on how Pierre performed in its own building.

Isabel Jirsa

Pierre's Isabel Jirsa finished fifth in beam with a 9.025 during the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.
Emmy Loe

Pierre's Emmy Loe scored a 7.925 on bars during Saturday's Pierre Invitational.
Ryen Sheppick

Pierre's Ryen Sheppick scored an 8.425 on floor during the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.
KaCee Wilson

Pierre's KaCee Wilson performs her vault routine during the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.

