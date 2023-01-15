On Saturday, Pierre gymnastics placed third in the Pierre Invitational at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governors scored 135.925 team points while Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the event with 146.975.
Sophomore Emmy Loe gave her thoughts on how Pierre performed in its own building.
“I'm so proud of our team,” Loe said. “We had no falls, and that was really a good achievement. We haven't really (competed in) a meet in a while, like all year, without any falls on any events. So that's really good.”
The Govs’ best individual placement came in the balance beam event, where sophomore Isabel Jirsa finished a team-high fifth after tallying a 9.025. Sophomore Ryen Sheppick sat right behind her in sixth place with a 8.95.
For Jirsa, she earned third state qualifying score, which means she can compete in bars in the state tournament on Feb. 10-11 at the Barrett Center in Aberdeen.
Jirsa said she wasn’t pleased with how she performed in bars, so she made up for it on the balance beam.
“So I got done with bars, and I was very, very frustrated because of that (score),” Jirsa added. “But then I just realized that we were here, and I just have to make it good.”
Jirsa noted the most challenging part of her beam routine was the final part — an aerial-tuck dismount.
“That's my scariest skill, which really gives me mental blocks,” she said. “But I think I got through it by just knowing that my team is watching me (and) cheering.”
Jirsa added that “sticking” that last move made the difference for her qualifying for state.
But perhaps just as impressive was that no Pierre gymnasts fell during their beam routines, which is no small feat.
“I think it’s because, before, we were all kind of down and just in the dumps,” Jirsa said. “But we had a little group meeting, and we brought ourselves back up and we just went out there and had fun.”
When watching her girls perform on beam, Govs head coach Rebecca Feller noticed that they had very few breaks in their tumble and dance series, which she said helped their scores.
“This group of girls has, so far this year, done very well on beam,” Feller said. “So seeing that they got the opportunity to show everybody at a home meet how well they can do on beam was awesome.”
Feller couldn’t help but get emotional after seeing how well her gymnasts did on the balance beam on Saturday.
“I was tearing up a little bit at the end when Isabelle stuck her routine and then watching Ryen, who was our last competitor, stick her beam routine and knowing that they all did very well on beam,” she said. “So they should be very, very proud of themselves.”
The Govs started the invite on vault, where sophomore Kirsten Korber placed a team-best ninth after scoring an 8.875.
Freshman Natalie Flottmeyer finished with an 8.625, improving from her 8.5 vault score in the Patty Jorgenson Invite on Jan. 7 in Brookings.
Flottmeyer explained how she scored higher this time around.
“I think it's just (having) hometown advantage, having all your friends and family here. And I think that really helps,” Flottmeyer said.
Flottmeyer added she sensed a comfort level when performing at home versus on the road.
“Especially using your home equipment and just knowing how everything works and your steps on the runway and just how the vault feels,” she added. “It definitely helps.”
After a bye, the Govs moved on to the uneven parallel bars, where junior Nevaeh Karber placed a Pierre-high 10th, scoring an 8.15.
For Loe, she tallied a 7.925 and only competed in this event due to recently recovering from a right-foot stress fracture she suffered last season that required her having surgeries in April and late October.
“I think I definitely could have done better. But I'm proud of myself because the past two weeks I fell, and this is only my third or fourth meet (this season),” Loe said. “But it definitely went way better than my other ones.”
Loe said she still deals with some pain in that foot, but it’s less than it was last season. The sophomore gymnast explained the challenges she’s experienced in recent meets.
“It's been kind of difficult. Nerves have definitely gotten to me. I don't want to let anyone down, and it's been tough,” Loe said. “But I think (after) this meet, it'll be up from here, and it's been going up every time. I think I'm getting (my groove) back.”
In floor, Pierre’s top placement came after Jirsa finished seventh with a 9.0. Sophomore Ryen Sheppick scored an 8.425 and thought she executed her jumps and dancing better than previous meets.
“Pretty good for what I was doing,” Sheppick said. “My skills aren't the toughest, but I had a clean routine. So that was what I was looking for.”
And while, overall, Sheppick was pleased with her performance, she shared ways she can improve her score next time around.
“I think on floor, I want to keep improving my tumbling, trying to get more flips in and improve my tumbling passes,” Sheppick said. “And I just want to work more on getting my jumps cleaner and making sure everything's accurate.”
Sheppick also finished sixth in all-around, which ended up being a team-high.
“She did really well in all-around,” Feller said. “She's been working really hard on bars and beam, and it shows. So I'm happy that she could showcase that for the home crowd.”
Following a near-month span of no competitions from mid-December to early January, the Govs have now participated in their third in less than two weeks. Feller said her girls have “gotten back into the swing of things,” and Sheppick agreed.
“Things feel way better now because the first few meets we came back, they weren't the best,” Sheppick said. “But now, this is our highest score of the year so far, which I think is a big improvement, especially compared to last year.”
Up next, Pierre will compete in the Watertown Invitational on Saturday at the Watertown High School Arena at 11 a.m.
Feller shared where she would like to see improvements from her gymnasts leading up to their next meet.
“There's some work (needed to be done) on floor, cleaning up a few things. There's definitely room for improvement on vault. Seeing a little bit more consistency would be nice,” she said. “So I think we probably need to work on vault and floor and just keeping bars and beam where they're out right now. That would be great.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.