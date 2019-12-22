The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity gymnastics team competed at the Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday. Seven other teams competed alongside the Govs.

As a team, the Govs placed fifth with a score of 134.200. Sioux Falls Lincoln placed fourth with a score of 134.500, while Yankton placed sixth with a score of 131.125. The Mitchell Kernels won the Jill McCormick Invitational with a score of 143.225, which was better than Watertown’s second place score of 141.700.

The Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who finished in seventh place in the all-around after finishing with a score of 35.175. Her best individual finish was on the balance beam, where she finished tied for third place with a score of 9.100. Senior Meg Erwin placed ninth with a score of 34.050, while junior Jasi Kroll placed 14th with a score of 32.050.

Watertown junior Brooke Bollinger won the Jill McCormick Invitational after getting a score of 37.075, which was better than sophomore teammate Myah Morris’ second place score of 36.500.

The Govs will next see action at the Pierre Triangular at the Pierre Administration Building. Action during that triangular is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Gymnastics team at Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell

Team Standings

5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 134.200

Individual Results

All-Around

7, Mikah Moser, 35.175

9, Meg Erwin, 34.050

14, Jasi Kroll, 32.050

29, Sydney Uhrig, 24.400

32, Aubre Westover, 15.600

34, Marissa Mathews, 15.540

46, Emerie Stephens, 8.075

Vault

6, Mikah Moser, 8.950

13, Meg Erwin, 8.625

16, Sydney Uhrig, 8.500

19, Jasi Kroll, 8.500

33, Aubre Westover, 7.825

Unbalanced Parallel Bars

12, Meg Erwin, 8.300

14, Mikah Moser, 8.175

20, Sydney Uhrig, 7.775

25, Jasi Kroll, 7.500

31, Marissa Mathews, 7.025

Balance Beam

3, Mikah Moser, 8.950

9, Marissa Mathews, 8.425

13, Meg Erwin, 8.325

23, Aubre Westover, 7.775

27, Jasi Kroll, 7.675

Floor Exercise

14, Mikah Moser, 9.100

18, Meg Erwin, 8.800

27, Jasi Kroll, 8.325

29, Sydney Uhrig, 8.075

29, Emerie Stephens, 8.075

