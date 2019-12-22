The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity gymnastics team competed at the Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday. Seven other teams competed alongside the Govs.
As a team, the Govs placed fifth with a score of 134.200. Sioux Falls Lincoln placed fourth with a score of 134.500, while Yankton placed sixth with a score of 131.125. The Mitchell Kernels won the Jill McCormick Invitational with a score of 143.225, which was better than Watertown’s second place score of 141.700.
The Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who finished in seventh place in the all-around after finishing with a score of 35.175. Her best individual finish was on the balance beam, where she finished tied for third place with a score of 9.100. Senior Meg Erwin placed ninth with a score of 34.050, while junior Jasi Kroll placed 14th with a score of 32.050.
Watertown junior Brooke Bollinger won the Jill McCormick Invitational after getting a score of 37.075, which was better than sophomore teammate Myah Morris’ second place score of 36.500.
The Govs will next see action at the Pierre Triangular at the Pierre Administration Building. Action during that triangular is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Gymnastics team at Jill McCormick Invitational in Mitchell
Team Standings
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 134.200
Individual Results
All-Around
7, Mikah Moser, 35.175
9, Meg Erwin, 34.050
14, Jasi Kroll, 32.050
29, Sydney Uhrig, 24.400
32, Aubre Westover, 15.600
34, Marissa Mathews, 15.540
46, Emerie Stephens, 8.075
Vault
6, Mikah Moser, 8.950
13, Meg Erwin, 8.625
16, Sydney Uhrig, 8.500
19, Jasi Kroll, 8.500
33, Aubre Westover, 7.825
Unbalanced Parallel Bars
12, Meg Erwin, 8.300
14, Mikah Moser, 8.175
20, Sydney Uhrig, 7.775
25, Jasi Kroll, 7.500
31, Marissa Mathews, 7.025
Balance Beam
3, Mikah Moser, 8.950
9, Marissa Mathews, 8.425
13, Meg Erwin, 8.325
23, Aubre Westover, 7.775
27, Jasi Kroll, 7.675
Floor Exercise
14, Mikah Moser, 9.100
18, Meg Erwin, 8.800
27, Jasi Kroll, 8.325
29, Sydney Uhrig, 8.075
29, Emerie Stephens, 8.075
