The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team held their annual awards banquet on Monday at T.F. Riggs High School. Awards were given out for letter winners, highest scores, academic all-state and more.
Seventh grader Natalie Flottmeyer earned the Future Governor Award, while eighth grader Emmy Loe earned the Most Improved Gymnast Award. Senior Aubre Westover was named the Most Valuable Gymnast and Most Dedicated Gymnast.
The Govs gymnastics team placed ninth at the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet by finishing with a team score of 132.800. Eighth grader Lexy Petersen led the team by placing 14th in the uneven parallel bars. Senior Aubre Westover placed 32nd in the vault, while freshman Neveah Karber placed 26th in the balance beam. Westover is the lone senior on the Govs gymnastics roster.
