The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team hosted their annual Pierre Gymnastics Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Monday. The event was rescheduled from Saturday due to weather.
The Govs placed second out of six teams after finishing with a score of 137.175. Mitchell placed third with a score of 137.075, while Harrisburg won the Pierre Invitational with a score of 140.675.
Individually, the Govs had three athletes finish with all-around scores. They were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed second with a score of 36.800. Fellow senior Meg Erwin placed fifth with a score of 34.525, while seventh grader Ryen Sheppick placed 20th with a score of 30.475. Emerie Stephens placed eighth on the vault after getting a score of 8.5250.
Harrisburg senior Kenzee Danielson won the Pierre Invitational after finishing with an all-around score of 37.375.
Monday’s competition also featured Senior Recognition for the three seniors that the Govs have on the team. Those seniors are Mikah Moser, Meg Erwin and Jasmine Rounds.
The Govs will next see action at the Rapid City Invitational on Saturday in Rapid City. That competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MT
Full Results for Pierre Gymnasts at Pierre Invitational
Team Results
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 137.175
Individual Results
All-Around
2, Mikah Moser, 36.800
5, Meg Erwin, 34.525
20, Ryen Sheppick, 30.475
Balance Beam
2, Mikah Moser, 9.1750
6, Meg Erwin, 8.8750
13, Aubre Westover, 8.2250
T18, Jasmine Rounds, 7.9750
T18, Nevaeh Karber, 7.9750
21, Ryen Sheppick, 7.9000
31, Marissa Mathews, 6.9500
Floor Exercise
1, Mikah Moser, 9.5250
8, Meg Erwin, 8.9750
12, Emerie Stephens, 8.7750
20, Sydney Uhrig, 8.5000
23, Jasmine Rounds, 8.2750
T26, Ryen Sheppick, 8.2250
34, Emmy Loe, 7.3500
Uneven Parallel Bars
4, Mikah Moser, 8.5750
8, Meg Erwin, 8.2000
T11, Sydney Uhrig, 7.9500
18, Nevaeh Karber, 7.4250
T24, Ryen Sheppick, 6.4250
27, Marissa Mathews, 6.3250
T32, Aubre Westover, 5.6750
Vault
2, Mikah Moser, 9.5250
8, Emerie Stephens, 8.5250
T10, Meg Erwin, 8.4750
T10, Sydney Uhrig, 8.4750
T15, Aubre Westover, 8.3500
22, Emmy Loe, 8.1500
T27, Ryen Sheppick, 7.9250
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.