The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team hosted their annual Pierre Gymnastics Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Monday. The event was rescheduled from Saturday due to weather.

The Govs placed second out of six teams after finishing with a score of 137.175. Mitchell placed third with a score of 137.075, while Harrisburg won the Pierre Invitational with a score of 140.675.

Individually, the Govs had three athletes finish with all-around scores. They were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed second with a score of 36.800. Fellow senior Meg Erwin placed fifth with a score of 34.525, while seventh grader Ryen Sheppick placed 20th with a score of 30.475. Emerie Stephens placed eighth on the vault after getting a score of 8.5250.

Harrisburg senior Kenzee Danielson won the Pierre Invitational after finishing with an all-around score of 37.375.

Monday’s competition also featured Senior Recognition for the three seniors that the Govs have on the team. Those seniors are Mikah Moser, Meg Erwin and Jasmine Rounds.

The Govs will next see action at the Rapid City Invitational on Saturday in Rapid City. That competition is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MT

Full Results for Pierre Gymnasts at Pierre Invitational

Team Results

2, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 137.175

Individual Results

All-Around

2, Mikah Moser, 36.800

5, Meg Erwin, 34.525

20, Ryen Sheppick, 30.475

Balance Beam

2, Mikah Moser, 9.1750

6, Meg Erwin, 8.8750

13, Aubre Westover, 8.2250

T18, Jasmine Rounds, 7.9750

T18, Nevaeh Karber, 7.9750

21, Ryen Sheppick, 7.9000

31, Marissa Mathews, 6.9500

Floor Exercise

1, Mikah Moser, 9.5250

8, Meg Erwin, 8.9750

12, Emerie Stephens, 8.7750

20, Sydney Uhrig, 8.5000

23, Jasmine Rounds, 8.2750

T26, Ryen Sheppick, 8.2250

34, Emmy Loe, 7.3500

Uneven Parallel Bars

4, Mikah Moser, 8.5750

8, Meg Erwin, 8.2000

T11, Sydney Uhrig, 7.9500

18, Nevaeh Karber, 7.4250

T24, Ryen Sheppick, 6.4250

27, Marissa Mathews, 6.3250

T32, Aubre Westover, 5.6750

Vault

2, Mikah Moser, 9.5250

8, Emerie Stephens, 8.5250

T10, Meg Erwin, 8.4750

T10, Sydney Uhrig, 8.4750

T15, Aubre Westover, 8.3500

22, Emmy Loe, 8.1500

T27, Ryen Sheppick, 7.9250

