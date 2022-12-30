Pierre gymnastics last competed in the Hub City Invitational on Dec. 10, where the Governors placed fifth overall. Since then, three competitions on Pierre’s schedule have been canceled due to mother nature or opposing teams not having enough gymnasts to compete — the Jill McCormick Invitational on Dec. 17, Thursday’s RCAS Triangular and the Gym-O-Rama on Jan. 21.
Instead of traveling to Rapid City on Jan. 21, Pierre will compete in the Watertown Invitational.
“I'm happy that we’re able to get into the Watertown meet, but it definitely has been a challenge,” Govs head coach Rebecca Feller said following Thursday’s practice.
Sophomore Ryen Sheppick explained how difficult it has been not being able to face other gymnasts for nearly a month.
“It's kind of tough because you come back from practicing every day and then you feel behind,” she said.
During this lengthy hiatus of no competitions, Sheppick said her team have kept themselves motivated by honing their skills.
“I've just been working on cleaning up my routines, making sure that my landings are solid and everything and then working on newer skills to get higher scores,” she added.
Sophomore Kirsten Korber said she has been working diligently on her floor and bars routines with hopes to make the varsity spots for those events.
Korber also explained something she will look forward to in Pierre’s upcoming meet on Jan. 5. The Govs will partake in a triangular at Aberdeen Central at 5 p.m.
“The adrenaline that I get before I compete,” Korber said. “It feels really nice because then you do better and you're not really nervous. You're just kind of focusing on what you're doing.”
Overall, when Feller’s gymnasts miss out on competitions, they lose valuable experience, such as learning from mistakes they made during certain events.
“It kind of makes practice a little monotonous because they don't have that mental homework,” Feller said. “We can give them a homework list, but the competition homework lists seems like it brings a little bit more than just us telling them, ‘OK, you need to do this routine, you need to do these skills.’”
On top of that, the Govs can’t watch other gymnasts perform, which prevents them from picking up new ways they can improve their routines.
“They get to see other athletes compete, and, sometimes, other athletes will have a news series or a new skill combination, new paths involved, something they haven't seen,” Feller said. “And when they go to those big invitationals like the Jill McCormick, they'll watch some of those routines and be like, ‘Oh, hey, I can do that.’ And I'm like, ‘Yeah, you can definitely do that.’”
At this point in the season, Feller said some of her gymnasts have two qualifying scores for the state tournament and need just one more to make it individually. Others have more work to do and recent cancellations give them less opportunities to reach the same goal.
“It's kind of hard just because you really want to get out there and qualify for state,” Korber said. “But you can't do that when we don't have any meets.”
After Thursday’s canceled triangular in Rapid City, the Govs have just six competitions remaining until the state tournament on Feb. 10-11. Feller wants her gymnasts to make the most of them.
“I just really want to have them have clean routines as many of their requirements as they can get into their routines. Nice, clean routines and the highest number of requirements they can get will definitely help their score,” she said. “I want to see my gymnasts that have been scoring higher and being consistent on that to stay consistent.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
