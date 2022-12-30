Pierre gymnastics last competed in the Hub City Invitational on Dec. 10, where the Governors placed fifth overall. Since then, three competitions on Pierre’s schedule have been canceled due to mother nature or opposing teams not having enough gymnasts to compete — the Jill McCormick Invitational on Dec. 17, Thursday’s RCAS Triangular and the Gym-O-Rama on Jan. 21.

Instead of traveling to Rapid City on Jan. 21, Pierre will compete in the Watertown Invitational.

Ryen Sheppick
Buy Now

Pierre's Ryen Sheppick during Thursday's practice.
BreAnna Lowery
Buy Now

Pierre's BreAnna Lowery during Thursday's practice.
Kirsten Korber
Buy Now

Pierre's Kirsten Korber on the balance beam during Thursday's practice.
Gwen Richter
Buy Now

Pierre's Gwen Richter practices her vault routine on Thursday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

