The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team saw competition this past weekend at the Gym-O-Rama in Rapid City. The Govs competed alongside five other teams. Those teams were Dickinson, Rapid City Stevens, Hot Springs, Chamberlain and Rapid City Central.
As a team, the Govs placed second with a team score of 132.175. Rapid City Stevens finished third with a score of 128.900, while Dickinson placed first with 146.225.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior star Mikah Moser. Moser placed first in the uneven parallel bars, second in both vault and floor exercise, and seventh on the balance beam. Moser ended up in second place in the all-around with a score of 36.975. Sophomore Emerie Stephens was the only other Govs gymnast to place in the top ten in an event. She finished tied for tenth place in the floor exercise with a score of 8.625.
The Govs gymnasts will turn their attention to the Rapid City Triangular on Saturday in Rapid City. Action for that competition will start at 12 p.m. MT
