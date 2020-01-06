The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics teams hosted their first of three competitions in January on Friday night. They competed against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers at the Pierre Administration Building.
As a team, the Govs placed first with a team score of 136.700. The Raiders placed second with a score of 124.950, while the Cobblers placed third with a score of 124.700.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed either first or tied for first in every event. Moser finished first in the all-around after earning a score of 37.500. Fellow senior Meg Erwin placed fourth with an all-around score of 33.900.
The Govs will next see action on Thursday at another triangular at the Pierre Administration Building. They are scheduled to face Stanley County and Aberdeen Central. That competition is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the week by competing in the Brookings Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. That competition is scheduled to begin at noon.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnasts at Pierre Triangular Team Results
1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 136.700
Individual Results All-Around
1, Mikah Moser, 37.500
4, Meg Erwin, 33.900
Vault
1, Mikah Moser, 9.300
2, Meg Erwin, 8.750
3, Sydney Uhrig, 8.600
T5, Aubre Westover, 8.400
Uneven Parallel Bars
T1, Mikah Moser, 9.450
3, Meg Erwin, 8.350
Balance Beam
1, Mikah Moser, 9.200
3, Ryen Sheppick, 8.300
5, Meg Erwin, 8.000
6, Aubre Westover, 7.900
Floor Exercise
1, Mikah Moser, 9.550
4, Meg Erwin, 8.800
6, Emerie Stephens, 8.700
