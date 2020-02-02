The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity and junior varsity gymnastics team competed in Rapid City against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
The Governors varsity placed first as a team after finishing with a score of 135.850. Rapid City Central placed second with a score of 125.700, while Rapid City Stevens placed third with a score of 98.050. The Governors JV placed fourth with a score of 85.450.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed first in the all-around with a score of 37.600. Senior Jasmine Rounds placed seventh with a score of 31.250, while seventh grader Ryen Sheppick placed ninth with a score of 30.650. Seventh grader Emmy Loe placed tenth with a score of 29.950. Eighth grader BreAnna Lowery led the Govs JV with a score of 27.150.
The Govs gymnasts will next see action on Saturday at the ESD Invitational in Harrisburg. Competition is scheduled to start at noon.
