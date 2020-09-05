The top ranked team in Class 11AA, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, faced the fourth ranked team in Class 11A, the West Central Trojans, in a football game at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. The Govs came away with a 24-14 victory.
The game was scoreless until the last few minutes of the second quarter. Senior running back Maguire Raske ran the ball in from 14 yards out to put the Govs up 7-0. That lead would be short lived, as Braden Dierickx of the Trojans returned the ball 92 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to tie the game at 7-7. Raske scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter, but the extra point was blocked. Carston Miller redeemed himself by connecting on a 27 yard field goal to put the Govs up 16-7 early in the fourth quarter. Raske scored his third touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter. The Govs added a two-point conversion to put the Govs up 24-7. The Trojans put a dent in the Govs’ lead about two minutes later when junior quarterback Gavin Koch connected with Dierickx from 34 yards out, but that was as close as the Trojans would get.
Raske led the way for the Govs with 157 rushing yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz completed nine of his 19 passes for 121 yards and two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Zach Letellier had three receptions for 55 yards.
The Trojans (1-1) will next see action against the top ranked Tea Area Titans (2-0) in Hartford. The Titans defeated the Vermillion Tanagers 54-0 on Friday. The Govs (2-0) have won 18 straight games. They will next see action against the Yankton Bucks (2-0) in Yankton. The Bucks beat Dakota Valley 51-15 on Friday. The Govs defeated the Bucks 63-0 last season in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.