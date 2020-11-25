The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team held its annual Governor Wrestle-Offs event at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night.
There were 34 scheduled matches that took place during Tuesday’s event. Action was spread out on two mats. Six of the 34 matches were girls wrestling matches. Tuesday’s event was the first time that the Governors wrestlers got to showcase their talents in front of a crowd this season. The matches were livestreamed and are available on demand on the Pierre T.F. Riggs NFHS website.
