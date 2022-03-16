The Eastern South Dakota All-Conference Basketball Teams were released on Monday this week. The Govs had two athletes each on both the boys and girls teams.
On the girls side, the Govs were led by junior guard Remington Price, who was named to the All-Conference team. Price averaged 12.5 points per game. Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser was named to the Honorable Mention team. Kaiser averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
The Govs girls finished in third in the ESD standings with a 5-3 record. The Govs defeated Harrisburg, Yankton, Huron, Brookings and Watertown this season in conference play. Brandon Valley took home the ESD girls basketball title after finishing with a 7-1 conference record. Both Brandon Valley and Harrisburg, who tied for fourth in the ESD with a 4-4 conference record, made it to the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament this year. Brandon Valley placed fourth, while the Tigers placed sixth.
On the boys side, the Govs were represented by junior forward Jackson Edman and junior guard Lincoln Kienholz on the All-ESD boys team. Kienholz averaged 19.9 points per game in a season that saw him surpass the 1,000 point mark. Edman averaged 12 points per game.
The Govs finished sixth in the ESD Conference with a record of 4-4 in conference play. They defeated Harrisburg, Yankton, Brookings and Watertown. Mitchell took home the ESD boys title after a conference record of 7-1. Mitchell, Harrisburg and Yankton will all be playing in this week’s Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
