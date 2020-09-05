The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance team hosted their annual Pierre Spirit Invitational at Riggs High School in Pierre on Saturday. Seven cheer teams and eight dance teams competed in the event.
The Govs cheer team finished in sixth place out of seven teams after earning a score of 152.5. The Huron Tigers won the cheer competition with a score of 198.5, which was 4.5 points better than Mitchell, who earned second place.
The Govs dance team tied for fourth place with the Huron Tigers after getting a score of 279.75. The Watertown Arrows won the dance competition after earning a score of 315.75, which was three points better than the second place score of Rapid City Central.
Saturday’s event was also Senior Night for the Govs cheer and dance teams. Seniors on the cheer team include Hannah Schochenmaier and Khia White Eyes. Seniors on the dance team include Taylor Evans, Gabriella Lynn, Emma Lusk, Keara Peplinski and Khia White Eyes.
The Govs cheer and dance team will next see action on Sept. 19 at the Brookings Invitational in Brookings.
