Day one of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Championship at Hillsview Golf Course is in the books, and the Pierre Governors find themselves around the middle of the pack after Monday’s opening round.

They shot a 352, giving them eighth place. Mitchell finished atop the team standings with a 309, Aberdeen Central ended in second place (316) and Rapid City Stevens third (320).

Hadley Hart
Pierre Hadley Hart tees off on the 15th hole during Round 1 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Championship Monday.
Hattie Baldwin
Pierre's Hattie Baldwin putts on the 15th hole during Round 1 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Championship Monday.
Annie Mosteller

Pierre's Annie Mosteller lines up a putt during Round 1 of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Championship Monday.

