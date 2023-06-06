Day one of the 2023 SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Championship at Hillsview Golf Course is in the books, and the Pierre Governors find themselves around the middle of the pack after Monday’s opening round.
They shot a 352, giving them eighth place. Mitchell finished atop the team standings with a 309, Aberdeen Central ended in second place (316) and Rapid City Stevens third (320).
“Not where we wanted to shoot,” Govs head coach Tiffany Benham said following Monday’s action. “We shot about 21 strokes over our goal. We wanted to be around 330 — So that’s a little bit disappointing.”
Benham mentioned that her team’s Achilles’ heel Monday was their putting. Collectively, Pierre bogeyed 38 holes and double-bogeyed 25 more to go along with its 26 pars.
“We’re three-putting way too much. We’re just not putting ourselves in good positions in our approach shots, so we’re leaving ourselves long putts,” Benham said. “And we’re either going way too short or way too long — So, hopefully, we can get that flipped by tomorrow.”
Senior Madilyn Brakke had the top performance for the Govs, as she shot an 81 to tie her for 18th place with Aberdeen’s Leah Gough. Brakke’s nine pars led to her scoring an even 40 through the front nine and 41 on the back-half.
“With it being the home course, I was expecting to play better and well,” Brakke, who also celebrated her birthday Monday, said. “There’s obviously some strokes that I could have shaved. I had three three-putts. So if I would have eliminated those, I would have shot under 80, which can be a little frustrating. I think I played pretty well today, and I’m proud of how I played.”
The veteran Gov ended up recording her team’s only birdie of the day when she did so on the third hole.
“I was a good shot, I just got unlucky with my bounce. But (it was) mostly just aiming things,” Brakke said. “I was hitting the ball really well today, so I know I can do the same tomorrow, if not better.”
In addition to her consistent, solid drives, Brakke thought she played the course mostly “safe,” which paid dividends.
“I made a lot of smart decisions today, and I think that led to my score being how it was,” she said. “There were still some things I probably could have done better, and I did get lucky on a couple of things. But, I’m not going to push my luck tomorrow. I’m going to do the same thing I did today.”
Brakke noted that the nerves were minimal despite the stakes being much higher than any other golf meet this season.
“I wasn’t feeling really super nervous when I came here this morning, which is strange for me. Because, usually before tournaments, I’m typically willing to get really nervous,” she said. “It’s just that first tee shot. When I got done with that, it was just another round of golf.”
Tied for 36th place was Pierre’s Hadley Hart. She shot an 86 after shaving four strokes off her front-half score of 45 in the final nine holes.
Govs junior Annie Mosteller tied for 50th (92), and her teammate, senior Morgan Lisburg, tied for 54th (93). Senior Hattie Baldwin scored a 101, tying her for the 68th spot.
While playing a state championship meet at your home course is exciting, Brakke noted that there’s “more added pressure” to perform well. And Benham found that this “pressure” could have played a factor in her team’s outing Monday.
“They probably put a little too much pressure on themselves, and maybe that got the best of them today,” Pierre’s head coach said. “So, hopefully, tomorrow — it is what it is. Let’s just go out and play now. Because, I know they can play way better, and let’s hope they shoot in the 330s. That would be great.”
Round 2 of this year’s state championship golf meet will begin at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, Baldwin starts her day at 8:10.
Lisburg (8:20) and Mosteller (8:30) will be next to tee off, followed by Hart at 8:40 and Brakke at 8:50.
Benham explained what the Govs will be striving for in hopes of capturing their first state title since 2013.
“I want them to place. I want them to be in the top-six. That would be ideal for this team,” she said. “You know, they should be able to do that. And I think that they can clean up a lot of things. So, hopefully, if we get our putting down, we can shave some strokes there.”
