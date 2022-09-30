Pierre volleyball suffered its second sweep of the season after losing to Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Thursday night.
The Knights defeated the Governors 27-25, 25-19 and 25-15 in sets one, two and three, respectively.
Despite the loss, Pierre remains in high spirits, knowing it played one of the best teams in the state.
The Govs totaled 24 kills, and senior Ayvrie Kaiser led the team with seven.
“Honestly, I'm happier with the way our girls played tonight than I am (with) how we played on Tuesday when we (beat Rapid City Christian),” Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said after the game. “I thought the effort was there, I thought we used more hiters. We were aggressive from start to finish. We lost to a really good team tonight, and I'm okay with that because we played really well.”
From the start, O’Gorman had the upper hand. The Knights entered Thursday’s matchup with four players measuring at least 6 foot or taller.
O’Gorman’s Brogan Beck used her 6-foot-4 frame to tally a team-high 17 kills. Bergen Reilly, who stands just 2 inches shorter, finished with 14 kills.
But Pierre held its own, managing to still get five blocks on the night.
That’s no small feat since the Govs had a height disadvantage at the net for most of the match.
“I thought they were relentless,” Stoeser said. “I thought, especially in those first two sets, (they were) diving in after balls, making sure we're getting on blocks. There were several times they're blocking girls that are 6-foot-4, 6-foot-2, and they’re swinging hard. So not only are they getting up on the block, they're taking their shoulders enough to push the ball back over. So I was extremely proud of the effort on the blocks.”
Because of the Knights’ taller players, Pierre couldn’t rely solely on kills. At times, the Govs had to look for other ways to keep up with O’Gorman on the scoreboard.
Pierre found its answer away from the net, tallying four aces.
“I think our serving was a big key. We really got them out of (sorts),” senior Lily Sanchez said. “So that was a big point of emphasis that we really focused on this week, and I think we accomplished that.”
Sanchez, who finished with five kills, discussed how vital it is for the Govs (9-3) to have a more well-rounded offense, especially when it comes to aces.
“It's super important. It really gives us the confidence we need, and it really gets the game going and our energy going,” she added. “So I think it's a big thing that we are earning points in more ways than just getting big kills.”
Pierre’s best chance to defeat the Knights (10-2) was in a back-and-forth first set.
O’Gorman drew first blood, scoring the first two points. But the Govs battled and, eventually, grabbed their biggest lead of the night when they were ahead 18-15.
After calling a timeout, the Knights responded with five straight points. Pierre regained its lead once more, but O’Gorman would go on to win the set, 27-25.
O’Gorman wins Set 1, 27-25. #CJsports pic.twitter.com/9vZVrVBfML— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 30, 2022
The Govs will look to bounce back when it travels to Brandon Valley (3-13) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“I think we need to strengthen our middle blockers a little bit — we're just gonna keep working on that. And then also just playing a game from start to finish,” Stoeser said. “I thought we rolled over a little bit in that third set. They give us five sets for a reason, and I think we could have went five with (O’Gorman). So we're gonna work on that just a little bit more, just try to sustain (for) a longer period of time.”
