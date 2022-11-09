When the Pierre Governors beat the Tea Area Titans, 35-30, on Oct. 14, the general consensus was these two teams would see each other again before the season ends — and now both will be in the 11AA State Championship Game on Saturday.
No. 1 Pierre and No. 2 Tea won their 11AA Semifinal games on Friday, eliminating Yankton and Aberdeen Central, respectively, to move on to the final round.
Saturday marks the second-straight year the Govs and Titans will face off in the DakotaDome for the right to call themselves state champions. Pierre got the best of Tea last time around, 30-27, on a game-winning field goal after trailing 21-0 in the second quarter.
Senior linebacker Gavin Stotts was a part of that thrilling victory, but he can’t help but feel somewhat nervous for what will be his final game as a Gov.
“Of course (there are) a little bit of nerves,” Stotts said during Tuesday’s practice. “We’re just getting ready, trying to get locked in for the game.”
Because of the shorter days, Pierre moved its practice from T.F. Riggs High School to Hollister Field. The stadium’s lights allow the Govs to practice after sundown.
Tuesday’s practice included not only the usual drills and run-throughs but also blaring music to prepare for crowd noise at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“I’m just excited to keep practicing this week to enjoy with our kids, especially our seniors,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said. “(Getting) one last game for those guys and hopefully get to go down there and play another good game.”
When the two teams met in mid-October at Hollister Field, Tea used its triple-option offense to rush for 181 yards — the most Pierre has allowed all season.
Stopping the Titans’ ground game will be priority No. 1 for the Govs defensively. Stotts said they can do this as long as everyone knows that their job is, swarms the football and tackles well.
“They’re a very run heavy team. I think they (ran it) about 40 percent the last time (against us), but against other teams (they) are almost 90 percent run sometimes,” senior two-way lineman Jason Maciejczak said. “So if we can really shut down that run in the first half — and I think our offense can jump on them quick — they’re gonna have to resort to that pass. And then that’s when I can pin my ears back and worry solely about pass rush instead of worrying about two different things.”
Conversely, the Govs ran for 225 yards — tied for their third most (Brandon Valley). And 222 of those came from senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who finished the Tea game with two rushing touchdowns.
“I think Tea’s overall goal in general is to stop the run. That’s the number one goal is to try to win its one-on-one matchups and enforce the low-percentage passes,” Steele said. “So we just got to find ways to hopefully make those low-percentage passes better higher-percentage passes, and then we do have to find ways to run the football.”
Whether it wants to gash the Titans on the ground or through the air, Pierre can’t do either one without solid play from its offensive line. A key matchup to watch will be how Stotts, who will play left guard due to injuries, fairs with Tea’s talented defensive front.
“They know that he’s a two-way player now, so there’s a different element to that,” Maciejczak said. “So I think they know that they can maybe target him a little bit if he’s tired. He’s really done a great job taking over my spot, and I took over (Matthew) Coverdale’s spot. So I think Gavin’s made a really good adjustment for us.”
Luckily for the Govs, Stotts played as an offensive lineman in previous seasons and has taken reps at the position since the Tea game in October.
“Of course there’s nerves, but I’ll be less nervous this time around than I was for the first game because I’ve done it and I feel I got back into a little bit of a rhythm,” Stotts said. “(I’m going to) go out there and, hopefully, get it done.”
And to give him more of an advantage, Stotts has asked Maciejczak for pointers on how to effectively play left guard come Saturday.
“He knows a lot about the position and how to do it, and I’m just trying to take anything and everything I can from his knowledge on the position,” Stotts said.
Overall, Pierre has the upper hand in this matchup, thanks to superior talent and a proven track record. In their last three meetings with Tea, the Govs have come out on top.
They have also won their previous five state championship appearances, so confidence will not be lacking.
“I don’t necessarily think the stage will be too big. Most of these guys have been on the stage part of it,” Steele said. “Everyone’s got to expect a four-quarter, dog fight of a football game. That’s what our last two games against them have been. We were in dogfights that went the full length of the game, quite literally down to the last play. So there’s no reason to expect anything else. But at the same point, we, ultimately, found ways to win both of those. So that should give our guys confidence in that.”
One thing about Saturday’s game is for certain — the pressure will be at an all-time high.
Pierre looks to win its sixth consecutive state title, and these Govs don’t want to be the ones to end that streak. But Steele said that’s not his team’s focus.
“I don’t think we’re worrying about the sixth. We just want one. We want this one,” Steele said. “And that’s kind of been our mentality is we don’t need to worry about the past or the future. We just gotta go get this one.”
Stotts explained what defensive coordinator Matt Thorson has been preaching to his players all week long.
“Just stay locked in, read what they’re doing and enjoy the moment,” Stotts said. “It’s a lot of fun to be in this game. It’s a little bit of pressure, but it’s more just going out there playing your stuff. We’re here for a reason. Just go out there and perform.”
Pierre will travel to Sioux Falls Friday afternoon, and Steele shared how the team will prepare in the hours leading up to Saturday’s game.
“We’ll stay in Sioux Falls Friday night, kind of do our walkthrough somewhere in Sioux Falls and have a team meal together. Probably watch a little bit of that Friday night championship game,” Steele said. “On Saturday morning, get up, do our quick workout that we usually do on gameday and get some film in. And then kind of lock in and head down the short bus ride from Sioux Falls to Vermillion.”
Steele also shared what to expect versus Tea, as the Govs look to end their season on a high note.
“I think it’ll be a fast, physical football game,” he said. “It should be a really good dogfight of a football game, and I think our guys will not quit, no matter what happens. We’ve shown that whether we go up big or down big — we’ll be in it the whole game. We’ll fight to the bitter end, and hopefully that’ll be enough.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.