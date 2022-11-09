Jack Merkwan
Pierre's Jack Merkwan runs a route during Tuesday's practice.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

When the Pierre Governors beat the Tea Area Titans, 35-30, on Oct. 14, the general consensus was these two teams would see each other again before the season ends — and now both will be in the 11AA State Championship Game on Saturday.

No. 1 Pierre and No. 2 Tea won their 11AA Semifinal games on Friday, eliminating Yankton and Aberdeen Central, respectively, to move on to the final round.

Gavin Stotts
Pierre's Gavin Stotts during Tuesday's practice.
Rylan Derry
Pierre's Rylan Derry practices kicking field goals at Hollister Field on Tuesday.
Lincoln Kienholz
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz throws a pass during Tuesday's practice.
Govs
Pierre practiced at Hollister Field on Tuesday. The Govs will face Tea Area in the 11AA State Championship Game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday.

