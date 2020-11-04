The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team competed against the Mitchell Kernels at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The match was a battle between two teams in the Eastern South Dakota Conference.
The Kernels won 3-2. Set scores were 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 19-25 and 13-15.
The Govs had 59 kills, five blocks, six aces, seven service errors and 35 hitting errors. They were led by senior outside hitter Raegan Wiebe, who had 20 kills and three aces. Freshman Reese Terwilliger had 14 kills, while sophomore middle backer MaKenna Schlekeway had seven kills. Senior middle backer Kenzie Gronlund had seven kills and three blocks.
The Kernels had 47 kills, nine blocks, ten service aces, six service errors and 31 hitting errors. They were led by junior right side hitter Kaspen Alm, who had 16 kills and three blocks. Senior middle hitter/outside hitter Cameryn Logan had 15 kills and two blocks, while sophomore outside hitter Lizzie Tyler had seven kills and four aces. Senior setter Katy Sebert had three blocks and three aces.
The no. 13 ranked Kernels improved to 6-11 with the victory, which also snapped their three match losing streak. The no. 11 ranked Govs fall to 7-11 with the loss. They will next see action against the no. 3 ranked Huron Tigers (14-4) in Huron on Thursday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers defeated the Govs 3-0 on Oct. 8.
