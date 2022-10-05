The last time the Pierre Governors played Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex, the girls came back from a 3-0 second-half deficit to stun the Kernels in the final minutes.
And even though Pierre didn’t have to climb out of a hole this time, the Govs still had to give it their all to avoid losing a home first-round playoff game in back-to-back seasons.
No. 8 seed Pierre ended up beating No. 9 Mitchell, 3-2, in an overtime thriller — through rain, mud and all.
“Awesome,” Govs head coach Kara Swenson said of her team’s hard-fought win. “That was just a complete team win. Those girls played from the start of the whistle to the final whistle. That's what we've been working on all season, and I think they executed that today.”
Swenson noted that her team was determined to not repeat the same fate the Govs suffered in last season’s postseason loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
“Last year, losing in that first round at home was devastating,” she said. “And I think that helped fuel us for this year, and the girls have just worked too hard to just go down like that in the first round. So I'm really proud of them. (Assistant coach) Katie Berg and I just had moments during the game where we just kind of looked at each other in awe of what they were doing out there.”
Freshman Jasmine Jost scored the winning goal for Pierre with just under three minutes left in the first overtime period.
Even she couldn’t believe what she had done.
“‘Oh my gosh, I made it,’” Jost thought to herself after seeing the ball hit the back left corner of the net. “Because I usually don't score goals.”
Jost added that she didn’t want to let her teammates down, especially the seniors.
Mission accomplished.
“Everybody believes in everybody. So anybody on this team can connect those passes — can score a goal,” Swenson said. “We don't look at age on this team. Everybody contributes to this team, regardless of what grade they're in.”
The entire match was a dog fight, but especially in the first half when each team’s defense made scoring difficult.
Senior Elli Hughes got Pierre on the board first early, scoring a goal with less than six minutes into action.
But Mitchell’s defense quickly adjusted, not allowing another goal for the remainder of the half. This allowed the offense to catch up, as the Kernels tied things up with just under 17 minutes left in the first period.
The score remained, 1-1, at halftime.
Similar to the first half, the Govs scored quickly in the second. Junior Brianna Sargent tallied Pierre’s second goal after a nice cross pass that unintentionally set the shot up perfectly.
Mitchell responded once again, though, tying things up at two a piece with just 18.5 minutes to play.
Seventh grader Devyn VanRoekel almost ended the game in the final seconds when she shot the ball past Mitchell’s goalkeeper, but it just missed left of the goal.
Overtime.
“‘Let's just finish this,’” Swenson said to her team before they played in two 10-minute extra time periods, who at this point were exhausted from the tough conditions. “They were doing all the right things during the entire game. So it's 20 more minutes to get it done, and nobody likes to go to penalty kicks either.”
But Pierre pushed through and didn’t have to worry about the game coming down to penalty kicks.
After Jost’s goal in the first overtime period, the Govs held off the Kernels in the final 10 minutes to move on to the quarterfinals.
“(Berg and I) are both just really extremely proud of the girls. They were relentless,” Swenson said. “Like I said, from that first whistle to the final whistle. It's just awesome to see the girls’ hard work since June paying off, so we're very proud of them.”
Even though the moments after the game were filled with celebratory yells and hugs, the win didn’t come without a cost.
In the second half, seventh-grader Lexie Hillmer went down with what Swenson thought was a knee injury. Hillmer needed help to get off the field and left the sideline in crutches.
Her status going forward is unknown.
“That's a tough player right there. And, again, a huge contribution to this team,” Swenson said. “You never want to see one of your players go down, so that's always a scary moment in the game.”
Up next, the Govs hit the road to face No. 1 seed Harrisburg on Saturday at Tiger Stadium at 1 p.m. The winner will play the victor of No. 4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt and No. 5 Brandon Valley in the semifinals.
“I think Ireland (Templeton) said it best, ‘Today was just one of four games left, and Saturday is just two of four games left,’" Swenson said. “So we're still on this journey. And it's just one more game (after that) to win state.”
