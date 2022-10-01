The Pierre Governors may have been tested before in previous games this season, but they haven’t experienced anything like the challenge in Friday night’s battle with Brandon Valley.
Pierre trailed by 21 points, its biggest deficit this year, twice in the first half.
But that didn’t matter.
The Govs never wavered, using a dominant second-half performance to come back and stun the Lynx, 43-34.
“Just so incredibly proud of these kids and these coaches for continuing to believe in each other, believe in themselves — we're down 21 points twice — just finding that belief in themselves to push through and ultimately find a way to come back,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele said after his team’s gutsy win on the road.
Tough, strong, resilient — all of these words adequately describe what Steele learned about his team when their backs were against the wall on Friday.
“It just shows how well we're able to respond to adversity,” he said. “Again, it's easy to say that you're good at that because we haven't had to face that adversity a whole bunch this season yet. So when we get this opportunity in this game to do that, and we're able to do that very, very well and fight all the way back — not just for a moral victory of fighting back and coming close, but actually finding a way to win a football game — that just shows how special this group is.”
Pierre’s win shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially since the Govs, the top 11AA team in South Dakota, beat a quality opponent from the upper-division.
“It's always nice to come into an (11AAA) house and beat them there and then show everyone that, really, classes don't matter,” senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said.
Pierre used its impressive victory to send a message.
“I think that game for sure shows the entire state that AA isn't a joke,” Kienholz added. “Because we've kind of been — the past couple of years — we've had a bunch of AAA schools, AAA fans been kind of dissing the AA competition. So it's always nice to go in and get business done.”
Realistically, Pierre couldn’t have had a worse start than it did in the first quarter.
Following a clutch completion from Kienholz to junior tight end Jett Zabel on third-and-23, Kienholz tried to find Zabel two plays later.
But the Lynx picked off the pass this time, only Kienholz’s second interception of the season.
Brandon Valley immediately capitalized off the turnover after quarterback Lucas Slack threw an 84-yard touchdown pass just a couple of plays later to make it 7-0 Lynx.
The Govs hurt themselves once more on their next offensive snap when junior Brian Moser coughed up a fumble.
And once again, Brandon Valley took advantage. Running back DelVoun Spears-Witte ran it in from six yards out to put the Lynx up 14.
The home team also scored on their next drive, thanks to a 53-yard pass from Slack. And just like that, it was 21-0.
“We kind of felt like we'd been the source of our own demise through those first few drives, and we felt that we really liked what we had and thought that we could still play a perfect second half,” Steele said. “And, ultimately, that's what it took.”
Brandon Valley matched its lead late in the second quarter after a Pierre touchdown, but from then on, it was all Govs.
Kienholz and company outscored the Lynx 36-6 for the remainder of the game, scoring on their next six possessions.
The senior gunslinger finished with 320 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air and added 197 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Zabel, Kienholz's primary target in the red zone, tallied 117 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Senior wideout Jack Merkwan also shined, ending with 112 yards and a score.
“Our game plan a little bit was just to try to get their defense tired and worn out by our tempo, and I think it worked a little bit, obviously,” Kienholz said. “I think just doing that kind of tempo offense — it just kind of opens up the receivers more just because people aren't set and ready to go.”
Pierre’s defense also deserves a ton of credit. Despite a rough beginning where it seemed Brandon Valley could do anything it wanted offensively, the Govs gave up only six second-half points.
“We kept letting up the inside routes, which we knew were going to be hard to cover because their wide receivers are so fast,” junior linebacker Trey Lewis said. “But we just kept picking each other up saying, ‘It's gonna be alright, we got to work together as a team.’ And we really came together in the second half and just got the job done.”
They also made crucial stops when Pierre (6-0) needed it most.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lynx tried to respond after the Govs cut the deficit to 34-28. But after Brandon Valley entered Pierre territory, Steele’s defense stood tall, forcing a turnover-on-downs that led to Kienholz’s third touchdown pass to Zabel.
And then with just under three minutes left and the Lynx (3-3) driving once more, senior linebacker Chase Carda punched the ball free for a game-sealing fumble.
Senior cornerback Jayden Wiebe recovered it, and the Govs sideline jumped in celebration, as they knew they could just drain the final couple of minutes.
Lewis said the technique Carda used to force the fumble is something Pierre’s defensive coaches have been harping on in practice.
“I think it was all just a team effort,” Lewis added. “Once everyone was in the right state of mind, everybody relaxed and just knew that we could win this game. And our offense kept coming back and scoring points. I think that really just gave us a lot of motivation and just helped us even more to go make a big stop.”
The Govs look to remain undefeated when it travels to Huron (2-4) on Friday at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m.
“Again, this (win) just shows that we're never out of it, no matter what happens,” Steele said. “And, obviously, we know that we can go out and — if we’re able to establish an early lead and get the rhythm — we can dominate a game. But even if we go out and kind of get dominated a little bit, we're still never out of it. We've got an offense that can score quick, and we've got a defense that can find ways to get off the field. So we're never going to be out of a football game.”
