Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 197 yards and two more scores against Brandon Valley on Friday. The Govs came back to beat the Lynx, 43-34.

 Brandon Campea

The Pierre Governors may have been tested before in previous games this season, but they haven’t experienced anything like the challenge in Friday night’s battle with Brandon Valley.

Pierre trailed by 21 points, its biggest deficit this year, twice in the first half.

Spencer Skjonsberg

Pierre's Spencer Skjonsberg during the Govs' comeback win over Brandon Valley on Friday.
Jack Merkwan

Pierre's Jack Merkwan finished with 112 receiving yards and a touchdown against Brandon Valley on Friday.
Jett Zabel

Pierre's Jett Zabel totaled 117 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Brandon Valley on Friday.
Andrew Campea

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz holds the ball for Andrew Campea during an extra-point attempt. 

