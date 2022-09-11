Jack Merkwan

Pierre's Jack Merkwan catches the ball over the Mitchell defender. He finished with 217 yards receiving and a touchdown.

 Brandon Campea

The Pierre Governors’ passing attack did on Friday night what it usually does to opposing defenses — tear them apart.

In Pierre’s dominant 50-6 win over Mitchell, the Govs scored six of their seven touchdowns through the air.

Cade Kaiser

Pierre's Cade Kaiser on his 46-yard touchdown catch.
Jackson Edman

Govs tight end Jackson Edman led Pierre with three receiving touchdowns.
Trey Lewis

Pierre's Trey Lewis grabbed his first interception of the season against Mitchell on Friday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments