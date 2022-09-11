The Pierre Governors’ passing attack did on Friday night what it usually does to opposing defenses — tear them apart.
In Pierre’s dominant 50-6 win over Mitchell, the Govs scored six of their seven touchdowns through the air.
All of those scores came courtesy of senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz in just the first half. He finished the night throwing 17-of-26 for 394 yards and passed it around to the multitude of weapons he has at receiver.
Senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan couldn’t be stopped, as he led the team with 217 receiving yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to end the first half. Senior tight end Jackson Edman also shined, ending with a team-high three scores on three catches.
Junior wideout Cade Kaiser and junior tight end Jett Zabel both tallied a receiving touchdown as well.
“That's kind of been the fun part of our offense — we've seen different people show up and have that big explosive game every week,” head coach Steve Steele said. “Jack and Jett had it the first game, Cade got it the second game and Jackson came in today and had three touchdowns. So it's kind of been really nice to see how everyone's not really worried about their numbers, but just continuing to run their routes. And Lincoln's doing a good job distributing and finding the open guy. So I think a really strong effort, overall, from our receiver group.”
On Pierre’s second drive of the game, Edman grabbed his second score from Kienholz by using his 6-foot-7-inch frame to his benefit over the much shorter Mitchell defender. That score put the Govs up 15-0 early in the first quarter, and they led 43-0 at halftime.
After a 3-and-out by Mitchell, the Govs take advantage. Kienholz finds Edman again, this time from 5 yards out.15-0 Pierre | 8:38 1Q#CJsports pic.twitter.com/LWFWzX129m— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 11, 2022
“In the end zone, we've always talked about it. I got that height advantage,” Edman said after his team’s commanding victory over the Kernels. “Just get close, just throw it up near me, and I'll go get it.”
When asked about the team’s high-octane offense, Edman credits it to the defense.
“All week, we go up against, I think, the best defense in the state, and then we come out here, we just ball out,” he continued. “It's nice to go against the best players in the state all week long, and we come out here and show it.”
And while Pierre’s offense wasn’t perfect, it was pretty close to it.
The Govs scored on six of its first seven drives, and their lone turnover came on an interception in the fourth quarter when the game had already been decided.
Despite this efficiency, Edman believes the offense can be even better.
“I think it looked pretty good, but we're always chasing perfection,” he said. “We're trying to get that perfect game — no turnovers, no punts or anything.”
Defensively, Pierre (3-0) continued its dominance.
The Govs defense held Mitchell (1-2) to only one score and are holding opponents to an average of just seven points a game thus far.
Senior linebacker Gavin Stots led the team with nine total tackles while junior linebacker Trey Lewis and sophomore Andrew Campea both grabbed an interception.
Pierre’s Andrew Campea intercepts the pass from the Kernels.43-0 Govs | 11:15 4Q#CJsports pic.twitter.com/yKFll41OQo— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 11, 2022
Lewis’ interception came after jumping the receiver’s route and then making an impressive one-handed tip-to-himself catch that Steele labeled as “incredible.”
“We've been seeing that route in practice,” Lewis said. “I've jumped in practice so many times where it was just kind of like muscle (memory) or whatever. I just got over, (and) I read it well. I didn't think I was gonna pick it right way. I kind of tipped it up and then caught it and then tried to make the touchdown, but I didn't get in (the end zone).”
For Lewis, that was his first interception of the season. He added that he was so ecstatic that he thinks that may be why he didn’t return it for the pick-six.
“It was exciting. It felt good,” Lewis said.
Up next, Pierre will host Yankton (3-0) for its homecoming game on Friday at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Similar to the Govs, the Bucks score a lot of points while not allowing many.
“That's gonna be an exciting game. They're a really good team,” Steele said. “They've got a high-octane offense. Their defense hasn't given up a whole lot of points either. They've got a lot of athletes on the field, so I think that a game like that is more than likely gonna come down to the offensive line. Who can disrupt the other team's offense a little bit more? Because if they're not disrupted, I think both teams, offensively, have shown that they're going to be able to put up points. And both defenses have shown that they've been able to disrupt other teams' offenses. So, when you get games like that, it's usually an individual performance that carries through or the offensive or defensive line.”
