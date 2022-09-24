In their final home match of the season, the Pierre boys golf team came up just short of winning the Eastern South Dakota Conference invite, finishing third overall and two strokes behind Watertown in first place.

As a team, Pierre shot a 289, and Luke Olson led the Governors with a 70 that garnered him third place. Watertown’s Jake Olson sat atop the leaderboard, shooting a 65, and Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz finished right behind him with a 66.

Luke Olson
Buy Now

Pierre's Luke Olson putts a birdie on the 8th hole at Hillsview Golf Course on Saturday. He led the Govs with a score of 70.
Jack Bartlett
Buy Now

Pierre's Jack Bartlett tees off on the 15th hole at Hillsview Golf Course on Saturday.
Nick Bothun
Buy Now

Pierre's Nick Bothun tees off on the 8th hole at Hillsview Golf Course on Saturday.
Sawyer Sonnenshein
Buy Now

Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein during Saturday's ESD meet at Hillsview Golf Course.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments