In their final home match of the season, the Pierre boys golf team came up just short of winning the Eastern South Dakota Conference invite, finishing third overall and two strokes behind Watertown in first place.
As a team, Pierre shot a 289, and Luke Olson led the Governors with a 70 that garnered him third place. Watertown’s Jake Olson sat atop the leaderboard, shooting a 65, and Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz finished right behind him with a 66.
“Obviously, we had hopes of walking away with a championship, but you have to hand it to Harrisburg and Watertown. They played phenomenal,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said. “They had two kids score really, really low on both of their teams — that's kind of hard to beat.”
Overall, Pierre had five of its golfers finish in the top-10. Sawyer Sonnenschein, Nick Bothun, Lincoln Houska and Jack Bartlett all tied for seventh and shot a 73.
Charlie Simpson placed 49th with a 91 to round out the standings for the Govs.
“I think we made enough birdies or close enough birdies as a team,” Olson said. “I think we just made more mistakes than we (should have).”
Houska’s performance impressed Benham after he hit a few shots that allowed him to tap in a handful of birdies and an eagle.
“It’s my home course, and I just feel a lot more comfortable where I can put my shots and work with my pro-shots and hitting the greens,” Houska said. “It just kind of helped me out a lot.”
Bartlett came away pleased with how he played on Saturday, but the Pierre golfer feels he missed some opportunities to lower his score.
“I feel like I played pretty good today,” Bartlett said. “I made quite a few birdie putts today, but I also feel like I could have (scored) quite a bit lower today, too.”
During the ESD invite, Benham roamed the Hillsview Golf Course to check up on her players in between their shots. Some chats involved strategy, others were light-hearted.
“Each player is kind of different, the conversations are always different,” Benham said. “Some people just need to be reminded that a par is just fine, where some just maybe — you need to tell them a joke or something to get them going on the right track. But, overall, I think they're starting to go the right direction of being able to handle each situation and not freak out and realize that, ‘OK, a bogey is going to happen.’ We just got to move on and not dwell on it.”
Her players appreciate these conversations because, sometimes, it’s exactly what they need to carry on.
“(It’s) really just a confidence booster,” Houska said.
For the Govs, the regular season is done, but now they have 10 days to prepare for what they’ve been working towards all year — a state championship.
Pierre travels to Mitchell for a two-day state tournament at Lake View Golf Course. The boys will play on Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. and then Oct. 4, at 8 a.m.
Benham likes her team’s chances to walk away as the state champs.
“We know how to play this course really well, (but) we're gonna have to do a lot of course management in Mitchell, meaning sometimes you can't take the risky shots,” she said. “You're just going to have to make the smart play and the smart decision. Walk away with a par versus a double (bogey). We can't have any double (bogeys) in the state tournament if we want to have a chance. So just course management, learning more about Mitchell's golf course and making smart decisions going into that state tournament.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
