The Govs girls tennis team placed fourth at the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls this week. Pictured are, from left to right: Assistant Coach Sara Kjetland, Kara Weiss, Sydney Tedrow, Kourtney Walt, Gracie Zeeb, Carissa Ott, Marlee Shorter, Caitlin Ott, Jocelyn Corrales and Head Coach Megan Bauck.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team finished up their season by competing in the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls on Monday-Tuesday.
As a team, the Govs placed fourth out of 13 teams with a score of 289. The Mitchell Kernels placed first with a score of 499.5, while Rapid City Christian placed second with a score of 408. Yankton came in third with a score of 406.5.
Sophomore Caitlin Ott led the Govs by placing second in singles flight no. 5. Jocelyn Corrales placed third in flight no. 3. Senior Carissa Ott and junior Marlee Shorter placed fourth in their flights, while juniors Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss placed fifth in their flights.
In doubles action, the team of Shorter and senior Gracie Zeeb placed third in flight no. 3, while Tedrow and Weiss placed fourth in flight no. 1. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales placed fifth in flight no. 2.
Tuesday’s matches were the final matches for Carissa Ott and Gracie Zeeb, who along with Claire Koenecke, are the only seniors on the Govs girls tennis roster.
