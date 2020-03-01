The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling teams competed in the State Wrestling Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls this past weekend. The Govs also competed in the State Duals Tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed fourth with a score of 116 team points. Rapid City Stevens won the Class A tournament, after finishing with a score of 159 team points, which was one point better than Brandon Valley.
Individually, the Govs had eight wrestlers placing in their weight classes. Three of those wrestlers won their placing matches. Junior Tyson Johnson placed fifth at 138 pounds after defeating Rapid City Central’s Kadyn Kraye by a 7-4 decision. Senior Cade Hinkle placed third at 145 pounds after defeating Watertown’s Peyton Johnston by sudden victory in overtime. Senior Jack Van Camp placed third at 152 pounds after defeating Rapid City Central’s Brayden Burrus by sudden victory in overtime. The top Governors finish was by junior Regan Bollweg. He placed second at 195 pounds.
In the Dual Tournament, the Govs placed third out of eight teams. They defeated Dell Rapids 55-20 in the first round before falling to Watertown 35-21 in the semifinals. The Govs defeated the Harrisburg Tigers 35-30 in the third place dual after Preston Taylor clinched the victory by pinfall.
The Buffs placed 24th as a team with 17 team points. Canton won the Class B tournament after finishing with a record score of 240.5 team points. Winner Area placed second with 173 team points.
Individually, the Buffs had two place winners. Freshman Chase Hanson placed eighth at 106 pounds, while junior Dylan Endres placed eighth at 285 pounds.
This weekend was the final high school wrestling matches for five local wrestlers. Four of those wrestlers were Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp. Senior Reid Wieczorek was the lone Buffs senior to see action this past weekend.
For full results for how the local wrestlers did at State this past weekend, visit capjournal.com.
