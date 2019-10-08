The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team competed in the final day of the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton on Tuesday. 17 teams and 97 golfers in total competed in the two day tournament.
The Govs finished in 12th place with a score of 716. Their score was below that of Spearfish (701), but above that of Sioux Falls Washington (723). The Govs improved on their first round score by six strokes.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament after getting a score of 625. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln tied for second place with a score of 627.
The Govs were led by senior Carter Karst, who finished tied for 35th place with a score of 168. Senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 175, while junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 184. Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein finished with a score of 189, while junior Zain Baus finished with a score of 191. Seventh grader Luke Olson rounded out the Govs by getting a score of 198.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament after getting a score of 150. There was a three way tie for second place. Rapid City Stevens seniors Adam Salter and Ben Daane, as well as Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Nash Stenberg finished with scores of 152.
The Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament was the last high school golf tournament for seniors Carter Karst and Grady Klundt, who will be graduating this upcoming spring.
Full Results for Pierre golfers at Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament
Team Standings
12, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 361, 355, 716
Individual Standings
T35, Carter Karst, 85, 83, 168
T43, Grady Klundt, 87, 88, 175
T60, Raef Briggs, 92, 92, 184
T67, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 97, 92, 189
T71, Zain Baus, 97, 94, 191
T79, Luke Olson, 103, 95, 198
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.