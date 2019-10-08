Luke Olson

Pierre’s Luke Olson tees off on the No. 1 hole Tuesday during the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament, at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.

 Jeremy Hoeck/P&D

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team competed in the final day of the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton on Tuesday. 17 teams and 97 golfers in total competed in the two day tournament.

The Govs finished in 12th place with a score of 716. Their score was below that of Spearfish (701), but above that of Sioux Falls Washington (723). The Govs improved on their first round score by six strokes.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament after getting a score of 625. Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Lincoln tied for second place with a score of 627.

The Govs were led by senior Carter Karst, who finished tied for 35th place with a score of 168. Senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 175, while junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 184. Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein finished with a score of 189, while junior Zain Baus finished with a score of 191. Seventh grader Luke Olson rounded out the Govs by getting a score of 198.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament after getting a score of 150. There was a three way tie for second place. Rapid City Stevens seniors Adam Salter and Ben Daane, as well as Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Nash Stenberg finished with scores of 152.

The Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament was the last high school golf tournament for seniors Carter Karst and Grady Klundt, who will be graduating this upcoming spring.

Full Results for Pierre golfers at Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament

Team Standings

12, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 361, 355, 716

Individual Standings

T35, Carter Karst, 85, 83, 168

T43, Grady Klundt, 87, 88, 175

T60, Raef Briggs, 92, 92, 184

T67, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 97, 92, 189

T71, Zain Baus, 97, 94, 191

T79, Luke Olson, 103, 95, 198

