Karen Farah
Pierre's Karen Farah participates in conditioning drills during wrestling practice on Nov. 15.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

On Nov. 15, the Pierre girls wrestling team held their second practice at T.F. Riggs High School's gym, where they took part in multiple conditioning drills.

Tuesday’s practice included the girls running “stair laps,” a multistage drill that is more difficult than it sounds.

Kezrey Benning
Pierre's Kezrey Benning runs "stair laps" at the T.F. Riggs High School gym, a multistage conditioning drill the Govs wrestlers participated in during practice on Nov. 15.
Mary Mehlhaff
Pierre's Mary Mehlhaff during wrestling practice on Nov. 15 at the Riggs High School gym.
Londyn Allen-Hunsaker, Brylee Pelle
Pierre's Londyn Allen-Hunsaker, left, and Brylee Pelle during practice on Nov. 15 at the T.F. Riggs High School gym.

