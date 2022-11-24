On Nov. 15, the Pierre girls wrestling team held their second practice at T.F. Riggs High School's gym, where they took part in multiple conditioning drills.
Tuesday’s practice included the girls running “stair laps,” a multistage drill that is more difficult than it sounds.
“We do three different periods,” senior Marlee Shorter said between her conditioning drills. "(It's) just like a wrestling match — (the) first period you jump up the stairs and you just go around for (a lap). I think we did five. And the second period we'll end up having to carry things throughout the stairs. We have to get partners and carry people around.”
Team practices in the first week include mat work in the mornings and then conditioning drills after school. Things normalize in the second week with just one practice a day.
"We tell them that first match, regardless of how prepared you think you are, it burns those lungs a little bit," head coach Matt Thorson said. "So do anything we can just kind of get in shape, knock that rust off like I said and just be ready to roll."
Senior Gianna Stangeland shared her thoughts on how Tuesday’s practice went.
“I'd say fairly well," she said. "We've got a lot of the same girls from last year, got a couple new faces, which is awesome for the growth of the program. Our coaches did a awesome job this summer kind of putting it out there, and the girls are doing a great job to try and get more girls involved, just so we can grow the sport. And you can see it pay off these first couple of days of practice.”
Last season, the Governors made history after winning their first-ever state championship. Overall, Pierre had eight wrestlers place, including four finishing in the top-three of their respective weight classes.
One of those was sophomore Ciara McFarling, who won her second-straight title at 285.
For Thorson, that was his first season where he only coached the girls. He previously helped coach the boys team from 2017-19 and then both the boys and girls during the 2020-21 season.
“(Winning the program’s first state title) meant a lot to the girls and to the community and just kind of kind of told the rest of the state we're bought into girls wrestling, and that was exactly what Pierre needed. It was what's best for the girls,” Thorson said. “And really, that's what other schools are starting to do. (They are) starting to buy into that because like I've said before, girls wrestling isn't going anywhere. It's only going to grow. So it's just a matter of time before everybody buys in and hires their own coaches and things like that.”
Stangeland commented on what it was like having Thorson solely at the helm.
“It's definitely great for the team,” she said. “Like we get more like just a smaller like athlete to coach ratio, obviously, last year, the first year, they kind of it was difficult getting to like balance between who ran practice and this year, we, we know that we have coach tours, and you can spend all this time looking at, like looking at our girls and how we've been wrestling and just like more personalized feedback.”
Stangeland just missed winning the 132-pound division at state last year, placing second overall. She explained how she plans to finish atop of the podium this season.
“My goal for the season is just to get some extra reps in and get some more work on the film side of the sport, learn more moves, become a more versatile wrestler and then just grow from there,” Stangeland said.
Shorter competes in the 190-pound weight class and placed fourth at state, as she was still recovering from her dislocated elbow she injured in the middle of last season. The senior wrestler said on Tuesday that she could practice on the mat without her elbow brace.
Shorter, who helped win a state championship for the girls tennis team in the fall, started wrestling because her coaches wanted her to try it. She explained her favorite part about the winter sport.
“I like individual sports, where it's all on you,” Shorter said. “And it's very fast paced and challenging.”
As the Govs look to repeat as state champs, Thorson knows they will be the ones hunted. But according to him, that’s nothing new.
“I don’t see it being too much different than it was last year. I mean, last year, we knew there was a target on our back. This year, we know there’s a target on our back. But again, we can’t really control that. We can’t really control what other teams or what other programs see when they look at us. So we just go out there, and we do our thing.”
Pierre opens up its season in North Dakota, where the girls will compete in a wrestling tournament at Mandan Middle School on Dec. 2-3.
This year, Thorson said he wants to see his girls continue progressing and improving their wrestling IQs while also noting that only comes with more experience on the mat.
In addition, Thorson expects to see the same two things from his team throughout the season.
“Not being afraid of your opponent, not leaving anything out of the mat,” he said. “If you leave it all out there and you wrestle your butt off (and) you compete at your highest level, win or lose, you can walk off the mat and think, ‘I left it all out there, and she bested me or I bested her.’”
