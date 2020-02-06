The Dakota Grappler Class A and Class B wrestling rankings for Week 8 were released on Monday. Both Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County had wrestlers featured in the rankings.
In Class A, the Govs are ranked third with a projected total of 128 points. The Watertown Arrows are fourth with 127 points, while the Rapid City Stevens Raiders are ranked second with 144 points. The Brandon Valley Lynx are ranked first with 146 points.
The Govs are the top ranked team in the Class A dual rankings by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, with 46.100 seed points. The Arrows are second with 45.286 seed points, while the Raiders are third with 45.000 seed points. The Lynx round out the top four with 44.700 seed points.
Individually, the Govs have 13 wrestlers ranked in weight classes. Juniors Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor, as well as senior Jack Van Camp, are ranked third in their weight classes. Junior Maguire Raske is ranked fourth at a new weight of 182 pounds, while senior Cade Hinkle is ranked fourth at 145 pounds. Sophomore Blake Judson is ranked fifth at 106 pounds, while junior Tyson Johnson is ranked fifth at 138 pounds. Freshman Deegan Houska, sophomore Hayden Shaffer, and junior Jacob Larson are ranked seventh in their weight classes. Eighth grader Trey Lewis is ranked eighth at 113 pounds. Junior Kahlor Hindman is an honorable mention at 120 pounds, while senior Jaret Clarke is an honorable mention at 170 pounds.
The Class B rankings are once again dominated by Canton and Winner. Canton is the top rated team in the team standings with 195 projected team points, while Winner is second with 141 team points. McCook Central/Montrose is a distant third with 101 team points. Winner is the top ranked dual team with 47.000 seed points. They are followed by Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes with 45.455 seed points, and Canton with 44.500 seed points.
Individually, the Buffs have three ranked wrestlers. Senior Reid Wieczorek is ranked ninth at 170 pounds. Junior Dylan Endres is ranked tenth at 285 pounds. Freshman Chase Hanson is ranked 12th at 106 pounds.
