The latest South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are receiving a vote in the Class AA poll, while the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers remain unranked.
The Govs (3-1) will next see action this weekend in a pair of matches against the Yankton Gazelles (1-8) and Douglas Patriots (0-4). Friday’s match against the Gazelles is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s match against the Patriots is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated both teams on the road via 3-1 scores.
The Lady Buffs (2-6) will compete against the Jones County Coyotes (2-5) on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs lost 3-1 to the Coyotes in last season’s match in Fort Pierre. The Lady Buffs will host the Big Dakota Conference Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Lady Buffs won three of five matches at last season’s BDC Tournament. They defeated Todd County twice and McLaughlin once.
The Chargers (1-3) will compete against the Lyman Raiders (0-5) in Onida on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 3-0 in Presho last season.
