The weekly South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll was released on Tuesday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are receiving votes in Class AA for the first time this season, while the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers are unranked.
The Govs (3-0) will host the No. 3 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (4-0) in Pierre on Saturday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs lost twice to Aberdeen last season via 3-1 scores. The Golden Eagles have yet to lose a set this season, while the Govs have won all but two sets they’ve played.
The Lady Buffs (1-4) will play the undefeated Philip Lady Scotties (3-0) on Thursday in Philip. Matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. MT. The Lady Buffs lost 3-0 to the Lady Scotties in Fort Pierre last season. The Lady Buffs will end the week against an unknown opponent in Mobridge on Saturday.
The Chargers (1-3) are off for the week. They will next see action against the winless Lyman Raiders (0-3) next Thursday in Onida. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Next Thursday’s match will be the first home Chargers volleyball match in 23 days. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 3-0 in Presho last season.
