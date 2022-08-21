The Pierre girls tennis team competed at the Sioux Falls Invite, where they played four teams in two days.
The Govs defeated Harrisburg, 6-0, but lost their first game of the season to Sioux Falls Lincoln, 6-3, on Friday. Pierre recovered nicely, posting two shutouts against SF Washington (9-0) and SF Roosevelt (9-0) on Saturday.
“I think it's definitely the best we've played so far this season,” junior Jocelyn Corrales said. “Because playing harder people makes you play better, forces you to play better. And it's honestly more enjoyable.”
The Govs didn’t finish all of their matches against Harrisburg due to a rain delay, and they had to move to the inside courts for their games against Lincoln.
Head coach Megan Bauck said that Lincoln probably had an advantage playing inside because that is where it practices more often. And Pierre is more comfortable playing outside. But she said the result likely would have been the same.
“We knew that the match was going to be tough going into that one,” Bauck said. “Lincoln is always tough. They always have one of the top teams in the state.”
Still, Pierre’s head coach was proud of her team for battling.
“I was really impressed with how they played, especially considering we had to sit around for a while during the rain delay first before we had to go inside to play,” Bauck said. “And it's always different playing inside versus outside, too, so I thought the girls adapted really well. And I was still really happy with the three wins we did come away with just because Lincoln is always really tough.”
Junior Kourtney Walti had arguably the most impressive outing for the Govs. She went undefeated in her singles matches and was the only player to beat Lincoln in singles.
Bauck said Walti was the last one on the court Friday, and everyone on the team watched her win the tiebreaker against the Patriots.
“I was really pleased with how she performed. She really buckled down and did exactly what she needed to do to pull out the win and didn't let the pressure get to her.”
Bauck added that she was also impressed with how her team played in doubles, winning 14 of their 15 matches. That included doubles partners Caitlin Ott and Corrales, who won all four games by a total score of 44-4.
“I do think that we were definitely more aggressive at the net, like playing volleys and stuff, because we used to not be as aggressive,” Ott said. “But now we're much more aggressive, which has definitely made us play a lot better.”
Despite Pierre suffering its first loss, the Govs learned how to “play under pressure” and not to underrate themselves.
“We have not won any matches against Lincoln in a very long time,” Bauck said. “And so I think it was really encouraging for the girls to go in — and even though we still lost the duel, we still won three matches. So in their eyes that was still a huge victory, and it just shows that our hard work is paying off and we can hang with one of those top teams in the Class AA division.”
Up next, Pierre travels to Rapid City for a date with Brandon Valley on Thursday at Sioux Park. That match is set to start at 2 p.m.
Bauck said her team still needs to improve in certain areas.
“A lot of our girls had kind of a slow start to a couple of their matches again, which I want to see us jump out of the gate a little bit sooner,” Bauck said. “So I'd like to see us being more consistent and making fewer unforced errors on our part and just continuing to do some really good communication during our doubles matches. I think a few points just got sloppy because we weren't talking to each other. So those are the two big things that we'll continue to work on throughout the rest of these next few weeks.”
