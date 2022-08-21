The Pierre girls tennis team competed at the Sioux Falls Invite, where they played four teams in two days.

The Govs defeated Harrisburg, 6-0, but lost their first game of the season to Sioux Falls Lincoln, 6-3, on Friday. Pierre recovered nicely, posting two shutouts against SF Washington (9-0) and SF Roosevelt (9-0) on Saturday.

