After back-to-back rough losses, Pierre volleyball needed a win against Rapid City Christian on Tuesday to regain some momentum. And they got it.
The Governors took care of Rapid City Christian, 3-1, following a 10-day layoff. Clearly, the time off did Pierre wonders, as the girls dominated for most of the night.
The Govs went 25-22, 25-17, and 25-21 in sets one, two and four, respectively. The Comets won set three, 25-22.
“We had a whole week off of practice, where we got to work on some things we needed to fix,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said after the home victory. “We got to work on our offense (and) work on some errors that I thought we had in our two Sioux Falls matches. We were ready for a game, they were excited. They were hungry to get back on the court. And I think that’s what played into their play tonight.”
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser pounded Rapid City, leading the Govs with 16 kills on the night. She saw a disadvantage from her opponent and didn’t hesitate to capitalize on it.
“I noticed they don’t have the tallest right sides, so that kind of helps,” Kaiser said. “But just knowing that my team trusts me and gets me the ball really, really puts trust in myself and confidence in myself.”
Other girls joined in on the fun for Pierre as well. Senior Lily Sanchez finished with 10 kills while juniors Campbell Boddiker and Reese Terwilliger tallied nine and eight, respectively.
A number of those kills, the Comets had no chance of volleying. Many times throughout the match, the Govs ran freeball plays that froze Rapid City dead in its tracks.
Stoeser said her team practiced these plays during the long hiatus, and the girls executed them flawlessly.
“When they send us over kind of an easy ball that we know we’re gonna pass well, we’ve got girls running a bunch of different routes,” she added. “So once in a while, we would swing our middles around to the right side and try to throw off their block a little bit.”
Even though Pierre was up 2-0 early in the match, the first set-win didn’t come easy.
In set one, Rapid City entered the first timeout with a 10-5 lead. But the pause aided the Govs, and they recovered from the early deficit after Kaiser, who also had an ace, got a kill to tie things up at 12 a piece.
From then on, Pierre never trailed for the remainder of the set.
“We work on our mentality a lot, (and we worked on) our mental part of the game this last week,” Kaiser said. “And so being able to be mentally focused and stay mentally calm, also really helps in bouncing back in those plays. As soon as you start to think badly about it, you’ll have someone that cheers mentality.”
The Govs (9-2) dominated set two and led 11 at one point. After losing the third set, the girls made sure the same didn’t occur in the fourth.
Pierre jumped out to a 4-0 lead, forcing the Comets to call a timeout. Rapid City (20-5) came back to tie it with four straight points and kept things close for the remainder of the set.
But in the end, the Govs had too much firepower. Kaiser sealed the win with her final kill of the match.
“She just knows when we need some points, and she takes control,” Stoeser said. “She calls for the ball, she sets herself up so she’s not in front of a block, and then she makes good hitting choices. We know we can always rely on her when we need her.”
Pierre also got some of its points from serving. Senior Lily Sanchez finished with a team-high three aces, and every server for the Govs tallied an ace.
Defensively, senior Dani Beck was a force, ending with four blocks on the night.
“I think the girls have some things they want to prove, and they know how good they can be,” Stoeser said. “They just worked as a group. I saw them huddle up together a few times. They know what they want by the end of the season and what it takes to get there, and they’re just taking care of each other out there.”
Up next, Pierre will host O’Gorman (9-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Govs’ head coach shared what her team will look to improve on leading up to their next home match.
“I think our communication, calling what our hitters — calling what routes they’re gonna take. Pick up the intensity a little bit,” Stoeser said. “I thought that at times we were kind of too relaxed out there tonight. So intensity and communication would be the keys.”
