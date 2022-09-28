Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 16 kills in their 3-1 win over Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.

 Brandon Campea

After back-to-back rough losses, Pierre volleyball needed a win against Rapid City Christian on Tuesday to regain some momentum. And they got it.

The Governors took care of Rapid City Christian, 3-1, following a 10-day layoff. Clearly, the time off did Pierre wonders, as the girls dominated for most of the night.

Lainey Reinke

Pierre's Lainey Reinke dives for the ball while playing Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.
Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez blocks the kill attempt by Rapid City Christian.
Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger attempts the kill over two Rapid City Christian players.
Aleise Christopherson

Pierre's Aleise Christopherson sets the ball for her teammates while playing Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.

