This week’s South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors remain at no. 3 in Class 11AA. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers remain unranked.
The Govs (2-1) did not play this week against the Tea Area Titans due to the COVID-19 situation at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. The two teams ranked above them are the Yankton Bucks and Brookings Bobcats. The Govs are scheduled to take on the Spearfish Spartans (0-4) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night, although that could change given the COVID-19 situation at the school. The Spartans lost 41-7 to St. Thomas More last week. They have not beaten the Govs since 2006. The Govs have outscored the Spartans 229-14 in their last three games.
The Stanley County Buffaloes (3-2) were scheduled to take on the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, but that game has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the Stanley County School District. The Buffs are next scheduled to compete against the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans (2-2) on Oct. 2 at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre. The Titans have won three of the last four matchups against the Buffs, including a 50-7 game last season.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (0-4) are scheduled to compete against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (1-3) on Friday night. The Patriots got their first victory of the season when they defeated Waverly-South Shore 36-12 on Friday. The Chargers have had the number of the Patriots in recent years. They’ve won the last seven matchups. The Patriots last defeated the Chargers in 2011.
