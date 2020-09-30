The South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors remain at no. 3 in the Class 11AA poll, which is where they’ve been ranked for the past three weeks. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers remain unranked in each of their respective polls. All three teams will play home games this weekend.
The Govs (3-1) will take on the sixth-ranked Huron Tigers (2-3) in a battle of ESD football teams at Hollister Field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs have won all but two of the last 19 matchups between the two teams, with the two Tigers victories coming in Huron. The Tigers have not beaten the Govs since 2011. After having a shorthanded roster in last week’s victory over the Spearfish Spartans, the Govs are expecting to be at full strength.
The Buffaloes (3-2) are currently ranked no. 8 in the SDHSAA Class 11B standings. They will take on the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans (2-3) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Titans have lost to Winner, McCook Central/Montrose and Elk Point-Jefferson, all of whom are teams ranked in the top ten in the SDHSAA standings. However, the Titans have won their last three matchups against the Buffs. The Buffs defeated the Titans in the 2017 season opener in Fort Pierre to kick off the series of games between the two teams.
The Chargers (1-4) will take on the North Border Titans (1-4) in Onida on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Titans are currently an at-large team in the 9A playoffs. Dating back to 2005, and including the time when the North Border Titans were known as the North Central Patriots, the Chargers have won the ten of the last 15 matchups between the two teams. The last time a team from Eureka defeated the Chargers was in 2013. 2005 was the last time a team from Eureka defeated the Chargers in Onida. The Chargers are coming in after their first victory of the season. It will also be Homecoming Night for the Chargers. The Homecoming Emperor is Garrett Petersen, while the Homecoming Empress is Jill Hofer.
