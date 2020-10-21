Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz runs past Mitchell's Joseph Van Overschelde during a game at Hollister Field in Pierre on Oct. 16.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. Monday’s poll was the final poll for all three nine-man classes and 11B. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors remain in the no. 3 spot in Class 11AA. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers were unranked.

The Govs (5-2) will face the no. 7 ranked Douglas Patriots (1-6) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs have won every game between the two teams since 2014, including last season’s 61-0 victory in Box Elder.

The no. 8 ranked Buffs (5-2) will face the no. 9 ranked McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (4-3) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Buffs lost twice to the Fighting Cougars last season, including a 47-19 loss in the playoffs. Thursday’s game is the first home playoff game for the Buffs since 2016. Since 2004, the Buffs are 5-1 in playoff games at home, and 8-14 overall in playoff games.

