The latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. Monday’s poll was the final poll for all three nine-man classes and 11B. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors remain in the no. 3 spot in Class 11AA. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers were unranked.
The Govs (5-2) will face the no. 7 ranked Douglas Patriots (1-6) at Hollister Field in Pierre on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs have won every game between the two teams since 2014, including last season’s 61-0 victory in Box Elder.
The no. 8 ranked Buffs (5-2) will face the no. 9 ranked McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (4-3) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Buffs lost twice to the Fighting Cougars last season, including a 47-19 loss in the playoffs. Thursday’s game is the first home playoff game for the Buffs since 2016. Since 2004, the Buffs are 5-1 in playoff games at home, and 8-14 overall in playoff games.
