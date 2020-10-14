The South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday evening. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors remained in the No. 3 spot in the 11AA poll. The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers remain unranked.
The Govs (4-2) will face the No. 5 ranked Mitchell Kernels (3-4) in a homecoming game at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. Both teams are coming into Friday’s game off of a loss. The Govs have had the number of the Kernels in recent years. They’ve won four straight games over the Kernels, including two victories last season. Overall, the Govs hold a 14-5 record against the Kernels since 2004.
The Buffs (4-2) will play the Groton Area Tigers (2-5) in Groton on Friday night. The Buffs defeated Hot Springs 34-0 last week, while the Tigers had a bye week. The Buffs are currently the No. 10 ranked team in the SDHSAA 11B rankings, while the Tigers are unranked. These two teams do not typically play each other in any sport other than wrestling.
The Chargers (2-5) will take on the Ipswich/Edmunds Central Tigers (5-2) in Ipswich on Friday night. The Chargers are not ranked in the 9A rankings, while the Tigers are the No., 2 ranked team in Region 1. The Chargers are coming off a tough 58-50 loss in double overtime to the Faulkton Area Trojans, while the Tigers lost 34-16 to Herreid/Selby Area. Since Ipswich/Edmunds Central has been a co-op in football, the Chargers have held a 2-1 record. The Chargers defeated the Tigers 58-8 last season in the first matchup of these two teams since 2012.
Kickoff for all three games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.