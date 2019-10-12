The Pierre Governors played the Brookings Bobcats at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field on Friday night in a battle of the top two teams in Class 11AA.
The Govs got on the board first when senior quarterback Garrett Stout scored on a three yard run. The Govs erupted for four touchdowns in the second quarter. Stout scored on touchdown runs of 13 and four yards, while junior running back Maguire Raske scored on a 23 yard touchdown run. Stout completed a five yard touchdown pass to Zach Letellier to push the Governor lead to 33-0 at halftime.
The Govs kept up that momentum when Raske scored on a 91 yard kickoff return. About a minute later, the Bobcats got on the board when senior running back Carter Eidem ran the ball in from six yards out. Stout returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for another Govs score. The fourth quarter saw a lot of action for the Govs backups. Raske put the finishing touches on a Govs victory by running the ball in from 38 yards out. The Govs won 54-6.
The Bobcats had two turnovers in the loss. The Govs had over 300 total yards, 200 or so which came on the ground.
Friday’s game was Senior Night for the Govs football team and cross country team. The Govs football team was honored before the game, while the cross country team was honored at halftime.
The Bobcats (6-1) will return home to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings to face the Spearfish Spartans (0-7). The Govs (7-0) will head on the road to take on the Mitchell Kernels (4-3) in Mitchell on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
