The Pierre Governors secured their first perfect regular season in three years after beating Douglas on the road on Thursday.
Pierre defeated the Patriots, 46-6, giving the Govs a 9-0 record in the regular season, something they haven’t done since 2019.
But the win wasn’t as “pretty” as it seemed by just looking at the final score. In fact, it was ugly at times.
Offensively, Pierre coughed up two fumbles, and the Govs had three missed extra points and a muffed punt on special teams.
Pierre only led 19-0 after the first quarter against a now 0-9 Douglas team.
“I think the focus wasn’t perfect today, and we had a lot of mental mistakes on both sides there in the beginning,” Govs head coach Steve Steele said. “But, you know, once they got pushed a little bit, they were able to turn it on. So we’ve just got to do a better job of being able to flip that switch right away and not wait to be pushed.”
While Steele said some of the sluggish start may have been because his team relaxed after a big 35-30 win at home versus Tea Area, he attributes most of it to Pierre having five new starters play because of injuries, including two new faces on the offensive line.
Junior Matthew Coverdale and senior Matthew Brewer were the starting lineman that sat out in this one due to injury. In fact, Coverdale will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his fibula against the Titans.
“That’s a hard spot, just to add people in this late, just because you have to communicate so well together. You got to work together so well. It’s truly not an individual position,” Steele said. “We expected to have a little bit of a struggle there, and we did. But we worked through it, and, ultimately, will be better next week because of it.”
The growing pains for Pierre’s new starters on offense showed early. On the very first play from scrimmage, Douglas got pressure on senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, forcing him to scramble to his left and run out of bounds for negative yardage.
But the Govs looked like their normal and highly potent selves just a couple of plays later. After a 15-yard pass to junior tailback Brock Moser on third down to move the chains, Kienholz found senior wideout Brecken Krueger for the 48-yard touchdown toss.
Just like that, Pierre led 7-0 with less than 50 seconds into the action.
But the Govs’ offense didn’t score again until the final minute of the first quarter — although it wasn’t entirely their fault.
Enter the special teams.
With around nine minutes left, Pierre blocked Douglas’ first punt of the night. Sophomore George Stalley then recovered the ball in the end zone for a special teams touchdown.
The Govs’ offense returned to the field after another short Patriots drive forced by the defense.
Kienholz began the drive dishing it out to junior wideout Cade Kaiser and then finding senior Jack Merkwan for consecutive big pass plays. Merkwan entered the game as the 11AA all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,343.
Pierre also has the career passing-yards king in Kienholz.
“Another cool honor for the program,” Steele said. “I just think that again, shows the quality and work ethic of our kids. We’re obviously very proud of them, excited for (Merkwan).”
But the drive came to a screeching halt when Elijah Boutchee fumbled a Kienholz pass inside the red zone. Douglas took over on its own 11 with 3:35 left in the quarter.
Pierre responded well on its next drive after a nice punt return by junior Trey Lewis. A couple of plays later, Kienholz took advantage of the short field with a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 19-0 Govs with under a minute left.
Pierre began the second quarter with another non-offensive score, this time from the defense.
Junior defensive back Spencer Easland made a nice play on Douglas’ pass and deflected the ball up into the air, which set up an opportunity for his teammate, Chance Carda. The junior linebacker caught the tipped ball and then returned it 33 yards for a pick-six.
25-0 Govs.
“The Green Machine” seemed to finally wake up after a seven-play scoring drive with just under four minutes left in the half, using a more up-tempo offensive approach. On first-and-goal from the one-yard line, Kienholz rolled out to his right and found Kaiser in the end zone to put Pierre up 32-0.
“Throughout the season our offense has always stressed having a good tempo. And coming out on that drive, I was really just giving everyone the message that we need to have a good tempo and we just need to keep moving. Because when we move, that’s when we’re on our best offense,” Kaiser said. “And we all communicated, and we all were working together and working for one another to get each other to open and give Lincoln time to distribute the ball around. And we started playing really well together.”
Moser deserves some credit for the score, as he set it up after a 24-yard run on the previous play.
From then on, the Govs found their groove and cruised to a 40-point victory, allowing backups to play for a majority of the second half.
Kienholz finished with 220 yards passing and four touchdowns. His go-to target was Kaiser, who ended with three scores, including two of 20-plus yards.
“It’s a great feeling,” Kaiser said. “I always feel like I can always play better than I did. But with tonight’s overall performance — other than robbing my teammate, George Stalley, of his touchdown on that holding call — I’m pretty happy with how I played tonight.”
Before Kaiser’s third touchdown catch with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, Pierre could’ve scored on the previous play.
Kienholz threw it to Stalley on a screen pass, and Stalley ran it in for the score. But the play was called back after a penalty on the Govs. Kaiser was flagged for holding.
“I always just want to make sure all the balls get spread out, and I hate taking away from others,” Kaiser said. “I made good initial contact on the DB. And then I just didn’t move my feet enough, and he got around me and I held on too long and they got me for it.”
Even on a night where Pierre didn’t play nearly its best game, the Govs still enter the playoffs undefeated and as the No. 1 seed.
Pierre will host No. 8 seed Sturgis Brown (4-5) in the quarterfinals of the 11AA State Playoffs on Thursday at Hollister Field with the kickoff time yet to be determined.
“Now it’s we got to do whatever we got to do to get to the next one,” Steele said. “This was kind of the last one that we were not OK with but understood there were going to be some growing pains and struggles. From here on out, we got to try our best and play perfect football.”
