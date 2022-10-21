The Pierre Governors secured their first perfect regular season in three years after beating Douglas on the road on Thursday.

Pierre defeated the Patriots, 46-6, giving the Govs a 9-0 record in the regular season, something they haven’t done since 2019.

Austin Nicholson

